Remember, if you want to lose weight safely, it takes time and effort. There are certain areas that are even more difficult to lose weight. Fat on the lower tummy, hips, thighs, and arms may not go away easily. Arm fat is more common in women than in men, and the genes are blamed for it. Some of us are genetically predisposed to store more fat in the arms but we can't spot reduce fat. So, if you want to burn fat in your arms, you need to lose weight from everywhere.

Total-body exercises like burpees, squats, overhead press, and pushups, are considered to be the best exercises for weight loss, as they engage several muscle groups at a time. There are also many yoga asanas that will help you get rid of those flabby arms. Not just yoga helps burn calories and tone muscles, it offers a total mind-body workout. Forget weights or machines, tone your arms and build strength with the weight of your own body with these yoga poses.

Poorvottanasana (Upward plank pose)

Poorvottanasana or the upward plank pose can help strengthen your shoulders, arms, wrists, back and spine. It also stretches hips, abdomen and legs. Practicing this asana can improve your respiratory function and help resolve any digestion problems. What else, it also boosts your thyroid functions.

How to do it

Sit with your legs extended in front of you and your back straight.

Place your palms facing down the floor on either side of your shoulders, with the fingers pointing in the opposite direction as your hands.

Now, exhale and lift your body with your hands supporting your body weight.

Keep your body straight and your soles on the ground.

Hold this position for a couple of minutes breathing normally

Exhale and rest your buttocks on the mat to return to the original position.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana or the downward dog position helps strengthen the whole body – upper body, arms, shoulders, abdomen, and legs. It also stretches the back of the body, ankles, calves, hamstrings, and spine. This asana stimulates blood circulation and calms your mind.

How to do it

To begin, stand straight with your feet slightly apart.

Slowly bend forward and place your hands on the floor.

Walk your hands forward so that you form an inverted V position.

Your heels should be on the floor.

Hold this position for a minute

To return to the starting position, walk back your hand. You can also come into Child’s pose by bringing your knees down to the floor.

Do this five times.

Bakasana (Crow Pose)

This is an excellent asana to strengthen your arms, forearms, wrists and abdomen. It will also stretch your upper back, tone your tummy and improve balance and core strength.

How to do it

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands by your side.

Come to a squat position and bring your palms flat on the floor about shoulder’s distance apart.

Press your palms on the ground and push your feet off the floor, keeping your knees on the backs of your upper arms.

Fold your feet toward your butt.

Look straight ahead and hold this position for a few seconds.

To come out, exhale and bring your feet back to the floor.

Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)

Chaturanga Dandasana or the four-limbed staff pose will help you lose arm fat and strengthen the core, wrists, arms and legs.

How to do it

Start from the plank position, keeping your back straight and hands directly below your shoulders.

Now, drop your knees and slightly bend your elbows.

Draw in your stomach and lower your body towards the floor.

Project your body forward and look slightly ahead of you to keep the neck long.

Make sure the chest and shoulders don’t dip lower than the elbows.

Hold this pose for between 10 to 30 seconds.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Bhujansana or the cobra pose will help tone your arms, strengthen the spine and stretches the chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen.

How to do it