This popular Thanksgiving food is one of the best vegetables you can include in your weight loss diet. The delicious and nutritious pumpkin can help reach your weight loss goal while enhancing your workout performance. It could also be a healthy and organic alternative to sugary protein bars. pumpkins are a powerhouse of antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals, but low in calories. They contain antioxidants, such as alpha-carotene, beta-carotene and beta-cryptoxanthin, which can neutralize free radicals. Excessive free radicals in the body can cause oxidative stress, which can further lead to chronic illnesses, including heart disease and cancer. But here we will focus on the workout and weight loss benefits of pumpkins –

How pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food

Pumpkin is incredibly low in calories despite being packed with nutrients. You can eat more of it than other carb sources such as rice and potatoes without worrying about calories.

Help curb appetite

Fresh pumpkin is packed with fibre, which can keep you full for longer time, and help fight off food cravings. Feelings of fullness is important if you want to lose body fat. Fibre is also good for digestive and gastrointestinal health. Canned pumpkin is even better as it contains more fibre than the fresh ones.

Strengthens your bones

Pumpkin is an excellent source of vitamin A that helps build strong bones and regulates the development of cells. Just half a cup of cooked pumpkin can offer you recommended intake of vitamin A. Beyond strong bones, vitamin A helps keep your eyesight sharp.

Helps build muscle

The pumpkin seeds are very useful for muscle building. Pumpkin seeds are a good source of micronutrients like zinc and Magnesium. While zinc is responsible for cell metabolism and immunity, magnesium is involved in ATP energy production that creates glucose. And glucose is our body’s source of energy during exercise.

Restores electrolytes after workout

During hard workouts, you lose electrolytes. Pumpkins are loaded with electrolytes like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Eating the vegetable can help restore our electrolytes after hard workouts. Cramping and fatigue are results are low potassium levels. Pumpkins contains more potassium than banana. That means eating pumpkins can prevent sore muscles and burn out during your workout.