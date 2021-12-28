Year Ender 2021: Expert Reveals The Best And Worst Weight Loss Trends

Diets come and go, but some are great while some can do serious damage to your health. Here are the best and the worst weight-loss diets of 2021, as revealed by Dr Priyanka Shastri.

Like most people, you may have gone through the motions and re-evaluated how you want things to go in your life as 2021 began. You've undoubtedly made some new resolutions and pledged to do a few things here and there. It could be about your career, your relationships, or the most popular topic: your health, specifically weight loss.

It's fascinating to see how the health industry continues to come up with new techniques to assist more people in maintaining their weight loss. Weight reduction trends are evolving, allowing more people to fall in love with food and change their minds about it. We live in a time where starvation is no longer a viable option for weight loss. However, eating the right macros and micros provides health benefits and body fuel. But in the process, we tend to lose focus with fad diets and whatnot. Sharing with us the best and worst trends of 2021, here is what Dr Priyanka Shastri, Consultant Physiotherapist, Masina Hospital Relive Physiotherapy Center, Mumbai has to say.

Best Trends For Weight Loss In 2021

The most popular weight-loss trends in 2021 will undoubtedly offer a variety of ways, giving us additional options. Even in past years, several of these were the most popular. This is due to the fact that they have undergone countless studies and have consistently come out on top. Check it out:

Mediterranean Diet

In terms of seven factors, the Mediterranean diet was found to be the best. Short-term weight loss, long-term weight loss, cardiovascular disease prevention, diabetes prevention, convenience, nutritional holistic news, and other health issues are all on the list. Protein, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are the four key components of the Mediterranean diet. It's named the Mediterranean since it's derived from the eating habits and cuisine of people who live along the Mediterranean Sea's coast.

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting does not change the composition of your diet, but it does influence the 'when'. The most important aspect of IF is the difference between when you eat and when you don't. It's just tinkering with your eating habits without restricting any foods. It's one of the most prominent trends in today's society. You can choose from a variety of eating and fasting cycles. Some people fast 16:8, which means they last for 16 hours and then eat for 8 hours. This would normally entail having breakfast at 12 p.m. and eating no later than 8 p.m.

Flexitarian Diet

The Flexitarian Diet emphasises plant-based meals while allowing modest amounts of meat and other animal products. It's more versatile than a strict vegetarian or vegan diet. Vegetarians eschew meat and certain other animal items, whereas vegans avoid all meat, fish, eggs, dairy, and animal-derived food products. There are no hard and fast rules or prescribed calorie and macronutrient levels in the Flexitarian Diet.

Worst Trends For Weight Loss In 2021

Are you familiar with the word 'fad diet'? If you have then you know that fad diets are not the type that will give you results that will last a long time. Some fad diets may push you to skip meals entirely and instead sip juices and teas (not safe, by the way). We interviewed nutritionists to discuss the top fad diets you should avoid this year in order to prevent entirely ruining your weight reduction objectives and choose the perfect diet for you. Here are some of the diets picked up by the expert that you should not choose:

Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet (often referred to as the keto diet) is a low-carb, high-fat diet with several health advantages. It necessitates a significant reduction in carbohydrate consumption and a replacement with fat. As a result of the reduced carb intake, your body enters a metabolic condition known as ketosis.

GAPS Diet

"GAPS" is an acronym for "gut and psychology syndrome." The GAPS diet is based on the idea that gut health is linked to physical and mental well-being. The GAPS diet focuses on avoiding foods that are difficult to digest and may harm the gut flora or gut lining. They take the place of nutrient-dense meals that assist in the healing of the intestines.

Dukan Diet

The Dukan Plan is a four-phased high-protein, low-carb weight loss diet. Along with the Atkins Diet, the Dukan Diet shares several characteristics with the high-protein, low-carb Stillman Diet. The Dukan Diet begins by determining your "actual" weight, which is determined by your age, weight reduction experience, and other criteria.

These three diets were deemed overly rigid and long-term unsustainable. They've all eliminated whole food groupings. As a result, getting all of the nutrients you require is more difficult. The ketogenic diet remains popular, owing to its high ranking in the fast weight-loss diet category, despite the fact that it is not considered very healthy in general. While one of these diets may most likely help you lose weight, it will not keep you healthy and nourished year after year.

Keep In Mind: Exercises Play A Vital Role In Weight Loss

Regular exercise is beneficial to one's health, and it is especially necessary if one is attempting to achieve or maintain a healthy weight. When people increase their physical activity while decreasing their calorie consumption, they frequently lose weight. These modifications, when combined, can result in a calorie deficit.

The amount of exercise required to lose weight depends on the individual's weight loss objectives as well as the type and intensity of exercise. People will need greater physical activity to lose weight if they do not change their diet and reduce their calorie intake.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss. Some are more effective than others in general, although this varies from person to person. High-intensity workouts such as running, walking, cycling, and swimming will improve your health.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.