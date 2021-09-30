Work From From Can Lead To Unwanted Weight Gain; Tips To Avoid Belly Fat

Have you gained weight sitting all day while working from home? If yes, then here are some expert-approved tips for you to get rid of stubborn belly fat.

The global pandemic has changed the dynamics and work culture, making work from home the new normal. Though this sounds like a dream, WFH has proven to present some changes in the lifestyle that have turned into habits that are proving to have serious repercussions on one's health. An increase in belly fat is one such repercussion that many people are beginning to acknowledge.

While WFH sets you free from traffic jams, crowded metros and allows you to be in bed longer, many people have found the routine (or rather lack of it) to have backfired. People have contacted me with issues of weight gain, and more so regarding the increase in the girth of their waistlines.

How To Avoid Gaining Weight During Work From Home?

In order to reverse the inch gain or to prevent it I'm sharing 5 key points:

Have A Structured Work From The Home Schedule With Clear Meal Timings

Just because you are working from home does not mean you have an undisciplined routine for your meals. Our body works best when there is a system or routine in place. This timeline helps it to anticipate meal arrival and it works towards proper digestion and assimilation of nutrients by releasing digestive enzymes. Proper digestion is the key to improved absorption and assimilation of nutrients and prevents cravings.

Eat Wholesome Meals

Stick to regular home-cooked balanced meals of dal-chawal-roti-sabzi. While regular meals ensure stable blood sugar levels, skipping meals can prove fatal. Plan your snacks wisely. Stick to options like fruits, nuts and seeds, peanuts, chana, and makhana. Don't snack on chips and biscuits as these are loaded with sugar and trans-fat which increase belly fat.

Have Fixed Bed And Wake-Up Time

Watching your favourite series late into the night only ensures you will wake up late. Aim to hit the bed latest by 11 PM each day, and start your day early. Remember when you always blamed commuting time to take your 'exercise time' away? Now that you are working from home, you can create that exercise window! Workout is the most underutilized anti-depressant. It not only burns fat but also uplifts your mood and keeps you positive in the otherwise WFH scenario. Starting your day with a 20-30 minutes' workout ensures increased metabolism and fat burning capacity in addition to your body making healthy food choices automatically!

Stay Hydrated

Even 1% dehydration can lead to inability to concentrate, and loss of productivity. Many times, dehydration is misunderstood as hunger and you would end up eating! So make sure you are drinking enough water to keep your urine normal, which is pale yellow in colour. Also, water is essential for preventing constipation. A constipated belly is always a fat belly.

Stay Active

Remember, sitting could be the new 'smoking' as far as its adverse effects on health are concerned. Working from home definitely contributes to a lesser step count. Therefore for every 40 minutes of being seated, get up and walk around for 3-4 minutes. This could include mundane tasks like refilling water, keeping your coffee mug back in the kitchen or even stretching to relax your back and thighs.

Small steps go a long way in reducing belly fat. Belly fat is a lifestyle issue and needs to be attended through the multi-dimensional approach of consistent exercise, sleep routine and sustainable diet. Quick-fix approaches promising spot reduction are only a pack of lies.

(The article is contributed byNutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator Madhavi Karmokar Sharma, Founder of Informed Health)