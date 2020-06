Some people tend to gain weight easily but losing it may seem like a herculean task. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to get back to your best shape overnight, unless you’re going under the knife. In order to achieve your weight goals, you need to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a positive attitude. Weight loss is a gradual process, and you may sometimes feel discouraged if those kilos do not drop off at the rate that you had anticipated. Many people complain that they don’t lose weight despite the diet and workouts. If you’re in the same situation, you might be asking this question to yourself many a time – Why it’s so difficult to lose weight? Keep reading to find your answer. Also Read - Best at-home exercise: Skipping for just one minute can help you burn up to 20 calories

There are many other factors that can hinder your weight loss goals. If you're finding it hard to shed those extra kilos, make sure you're not making these four big mistakes.

A short-term attitude

For a successful, sustainable weight loss, you need to have a long-term approach. Embarking on strict diets such as keto or paleo, or fad diets may help you lose some kilos in short time and but you’re also likely to suffer a rebound when lose your willpower – which may not last for more than two weeks to a couple of months. Instead follow a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of foods and sometimes even treats. This will work in the long run. So, choose a plan that supports long-term healthy habits. Also Read - Weight loss: This is how ginger diet will help you battle the bulge

An all-or-nothing mindset

Usually people who begin their weight loss journey with a short-term attitude also have an all-or-nothing mindset. You may say no to all processed foods bread, pasta, milk, cheese, wrapped snacks, etc. This is good as long as you can control your craving, but when can’t hold it any longer, you would end up overindulging on those comfort foods again. And when you realise that you had already ruined your diet, you wouldn’t care anymore or start the restrictive regimen. This all-or-nothing concept also applies to exercises – working out excessively to lose weight quickly and falling back again. And experts say this is a destructive cycle to be in.

Not Eating Adequate Protein

Protein is extremely important for health, and especially those who trying to lose weight. Eating enough protein can increase the release of a hunger-suppressing hormone and thereby help reduce appetite. A high-protein meal can keep you full for longer, decrease calorie intake, increase metabolic rate and protect muscle mass during weight loss. So, if you are struggling to lose weight, check the protein part in your meals. A person who weigh 150 pounds, should eat between 75 and 112 grams of protein per day. If you’re trying to lose weight, your protein intake should be between 90 and 150 grams a day.

Lack of a support system

Having supportive friends, family members and partner are critical to successful weight loss. One of the most common reasons for many people not being able to stick to a healthy diet is stigma. Have you ever been made fun of for eating healthy? This is especially common for weight watchers in regions where food is an integral part of the culture. When you are being ridiculed or scoffed at for eating healthy, you are likely to keep you diet plan aside for the sake of your social life. Therefore, having a solid support system is important to achieve long-term weight loss, otherwise the journey can feel lonely and intimidating.