One we decide to get rid of those extra kilos; we can’t wait to lose weight. In order to get instant results, many end up starving themselves, which can lead to other health conditions. Hunger will also cause you to give up on these weight loss plans quickly. Forget all those exhaustible weight loss plans, follow this simple 3-step plan to lose weight fast.

This plan will make you lose weight quickly, without hunger. At the same time, it will improve your metabolic health.

#1 Remove sugars and starches from your diet

When you cut back on sugars and starches (carbs), your hunger levels will go down and you will start eating much fewer calories. After this your body will start feeding on stored fat.

Removing sugars and starches (carbs) from your diet will also help lower insulin levels, making your kidneys to remove excess sodium and water out of your body. When it happens, it will help reduce bloating and unnecessary water weight. You may lose up to 10 pounds (sometimes more) in the first week of eating this way.

#2 Eat Protein, Fat and Vegetables

Include a protein source, a fat source and low-carb vegetables in each of your meal. This will help bring down your carb intake. The recommended carb is 20–50 grams per day.

Eating plenty of protein can boost your metabolism, reduce cravings and late-night snacking. Foods which are rich sources of protein include meat, fish and eggs.

Load your plate with low-carb vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, spinach and tomatoes. They contain fibre, vitamins and minerals, all that you need to be healthy.

Don’t ever try low-carb and low-fat at the same time, it’s a recipe for failure. Eat some fat too either from olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil or butter.

Eat 2–3 meals per day. If hungry strikes again in the afternoon, you may add a 4th meal

#3 Lift Weights 3 Times a Week

You don’t need to hit the gym every day in this plan. It requires you go to the gym just 3–4 times a week and do a warm-up and lift some weights.

Lifting weights will help burn lots of calories. It will also prevent your metabolism from slowing down, which is a common side effect of losing weight.