Brushing your teeth can offer more benefits than you can imagine. Not only your mouth, but your waistline will also thank you if you brush your teeth after you’re done eating. This doesn’t mean brushing your teeth more than once a day will work like magic and help you lose those kilos instantly. Keeping your teeth clean can help to keep your weight in check and limit your calorie intake.

Many people who are on their weight loss goals find that they frequently crave food in between meals. Brushing your teeth more frequently and especially, in-between your meals, is the best way to cut down on your in-between snacking. Brushing decreases your appetite and helps avoid overeating.

How does brushing teeth help lose weight?

Brushing removes the food particles and plaques attached to the gums and teeth. This reduces the build-up of microbes that can mix with the saliva and play tricks with the brain to induce a feeling of hunger.

Eating anything right after brushing your teeth won’t taste so good. Once your mouth feels minty-fresh, food and drink will not taste pleasant, and so you’re more likely to skip them. Thus, brushing is a good way to keep your munchies at bay. So next time you’re itching for a snack that you know you shouldn’t eat, go and brush your teeth. Snacking can increase your calorie intake and make your fat.

When you brush your teeth, your brain gets a signal to tell your body that eating is over. This helps in curbing the urge to eat anything else. Thus, brushing after dinner can help avoid late night snacking.

Brushing your teeth three times a day, for two minutes each time, can burn more than 3,500 calories a year – say experts.

So, if you are trying to lose weight, brush your teeth one more time during your lunch break or before having an evening snack. It can help cut down on your cravings and control your calorie intake.