Nobody ever said that shedding those stubborn extra kilos is going to be easy. But there are some easy-to-follow tricks that can make your weight loss journey easy for sure. Take smoothies for example. This beverage can transform your body into a super-efficient fat burning machine for sure. All you need to do is choose the right ingredients for that perfect weight loss smoothie. So, the big question is: What foods make your smoothie the best fat fighter? Some of the effective weight loss ingredients are healthy fats like nut butter and avocado, and fibre-rich foods like chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, leafy greens, and oats.

Experts are of the opinion that having just a glass of smoothie for your breakfast is an effective way of shedding those extra kilos if it maintains a good balance of nutrients, including protein, carbs, and healthy fats. Weight loss smoothies work by boosting your metabolism, toning your muscles and turning off the genes that are responsible for unhealthy fat storage. You can try fruit smoothies made with apple, banana, strawberries and peach. Green smoothies prepped with green tea, parsley or lemon can also be good for your weight loss mission. The other options could be smoothies made with nuts, chocolates, pumpkin, raspberries, so on and so forth.

Well, while talking about the weight loss benefits of smoothies, one shouldn’t overlook the possibility of your favourite beverage making you gain a few extra kilos too! Smoothies can be your weapon against stubborn fat only if you do them right. Here are some common smoothie mistakes that can foil your weight loss mission. Avoid them.

Mistake 1: You gulp down more than you need

Well, according to experts, you don’t need to have more than 250-300 ml of smoothie at one go. Anything above this will give you more calories than you need. Use the measurement of a small glass while prepping up your weight loss smoothie.

Mistake 2: Your smoothie glass is overloaded with ingredients

Too many ingredients add up to your calorie intake. Avoid including extra nuts, seed butter or coconut oil in your glass of smoothie.

Mistake 3: Your smoothie is too sweet

Excessive sweetness can spike up your blood sugar levels. This, in no way, can help you shed those extra kilos. Don’t grab a smoothie that is loaded with added sugars in the form of white sugar, syrup, honey, or maple syrup. Make sure it has more veggies than fruits. Spinach, cucumber and zucchini are low sugar vegetables that can make your smoothie extremely effective for weight loss.

Mistake 4: You aren’t timing your smoothie right

Don’t have this beverage when you aren’t active, or else, your body won’t absorb it well, foiling your weight loss efforts. You shouldn’t have it before going to bed. Having smoothie as a post-workout snack can be effective.