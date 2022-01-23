Weight Loss: Top 5 Myths About Losing Body Fat You Should Stop Believing

Do you think you can target one specific area without working the whole body? Well, this and there are many more myths people believe about body fat that they shouldn't. Here are 5 myths about weight loss you probably believe.

Many of us would readily agree and admit that we have been victims of health and fitness myths, even if it is embarrassing to do so. We fall prey to several unauthenticated sources of information in our desperate attempt to lose weight. Suggestions and remarks, especially from those who appear to be in better shape, have the greatest impact on us. Unfortunately, much of this advice is based on hearsay rather than science. We begin to believe the wrong advice and embrace strict exercise regimens, only to find ourselves back where we started.

For some, it could be rather problematic and can lead to people abandoning their fitness goals as they get confused between the myths and facts of weight loss. But where to start? Well, let us help you begin your weight loss journey by dispelling the myths about losing body fat.

Myths About Weight Loss Busted By An Expert

Obesity, diabetes, hypertension and related health problems are the most common problems for human health. Body fat is the usual fall guy for the majority of these issues and is presented as a thing to lose for better health. Here are five myths surrounding body fat and its role in weight loss as stated by Mr Vijay Thakkar, Fitness Entrepreneur & Functional Medicine Coach, Founder of 48 Fitness.

Myth: Less body weight equals better health

Fact: Your body is made up of many kinds of tissues including muscle, bones and fat. So, the weight alone is no parameter to judge your health status. You need to look for a healthy ratio of tissues.

Having a little excess weight does not necessarily mean you are unhealthy and need immediate medical attention. Medical practitioners across the world look at Body Fat Percentage as a fairly accurate measure of obesity. Your body needs fat for several essential functions, including that of the heart and mind. However, it's the type of fat your body is accumulating that should worry you.

For starters, you should worry more about abdominal fat than the fat around your thighs and hips. Visceral fat appears if fat is accumulating around your organs. This is the fat that can lead to insulin resistance (diabetic conditions), metabolic problems and is unhealthy. So, it's not the weight but the type of fat and inches around the abdomen that you should reduce for better health.

Myth: Avoiding dietary fat will aid in weight loss

Fact: Dietary fat is not the only factor in your weight-loss equation. Also, fats are a vital component of bodily functions, including the immune system. Moreover, fatty acids like Omega-3 and Omega-6 must come from your diet as the body does not produce them.

These are essential fats for cognitive functions and have anti-inflammatory effects. Scientific studies in the matter reveal two interesting facts:

A low-fat diet does not make it any easier for you to lose weight A higher intake of unhealthy fats like trans-fat and saturated fats leads to weight gain. But consuming more monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats does not

Also, consuming low fat but fast-digesting carbohydrates such as rice and white bread aids your weight gain rather than loss. Long-term weight management is a function of appetite regulation. Your aim is to have a balanced diet and avoid cravings and overeating. Including fats in your diet helps you to regulate the glucose release in your body. Thus, avoiding frequent hunger pangs leading to excess food consumption.

Myth: Fat loss equals weight loss

Fact: For some, this may be a case but, this is never a general rule. Fat has more volume than muscle for the same weight. So, if you are exercising and building muscles, you may end up gaining weight and losing fat seen as inch loss and reduction in clothes size.

However, growing fat means the growth will be visible along with the scale. But if you are losing fat and gaining muscle, you are likely to experience healthy weight gain rather than a loss.

Myth: Muscle & fat are interchangeable

Fact: Muscle and fat are two different kinds of tissues; muscles do not produce fat or vice versa. Fat regulation in the body is biased towards fat accumulation mediated by hormonal imbalance.

Excess calories intake is a proximal reason for weight gain, however, the ultimate reason for fat gain is excessive calories that turn into fat due to a hormonal issue in the body.

Myth: You can lose fat in specific body areas

Fact: Your body can store fat in many areas. Even though some of these areas are more visible than others, your hormones and enzymes dictate the parking. Also, men and women tend to gain fat accumulations differently.

When it comes to burning fat, the body follows the LIFO (last in first out) method of using accumulated fat. So, the manner in which your body will store fat and burn is predetermined by your genetics and gender.

Though, when you move from processed, refined food to a natural, wholesome food diet and exercise, you may feel more impact on your belly fat (visceral fat).

Myth: Lose Body Fat In a Healthy Way

Fact: Losing body fat is not just a dietary matter, fat is a way of storing the energy for future use for the need to survive for the body. So, changing the diet and switching to healthier options will have an impact, but mixing your diet with exercise will be even more beneficial.

Why abstain from those delicious hash browns and fries completely when you can exercise and keep it all in balance?

