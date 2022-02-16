Do you have no time to exercise? Do you find it difficult to follow a diet? You're not alone. According to research, almost two-thirds of Indians, who comprise 64 per cent of the total population, do not exercise. It can be challenging to stick to a traditional diet and exercise routine. If you have been finding it difficult to lose those extra pounds and cannot follow a diet or exercise, here is an easy way that scientists have suggested can help boost your metabolism.
Boost Your Metabolism By Changing Indoor Lighting
Before you think it's made up, hear us out! A new study published in the journal Diabetologia suggests that using your indoor lighting can make a difference and help you lose weight. And here's how!
According to a study of 14 overweight men and women between the ages of 40 and 65, spending the day in dim light and spending the day in bright light resulted in lower blood glucose levels before dinner. Bright light in the evening, on the other hand, resulted in a decrease in sleeping metabolic rate, implying that subjects ate the same amount but burned fewer calories while sleeping.
For the study, participants were required to stay in a unique indoor chamber that recorded breathing rates for 40 hours. They were able to use this measurement to figure out things like how quickly and when they burned calories while awake and asleep. The time was divided into two sessions based on the amount of light exposure. One used a bright day and dark nighttime to replicate natural light, whereas the other reversed the cycle. Participants in both sessions slept in complete darkness and ate regular meals with consistent calorie and macronutrient composition.
Triglycerides, insulin, melatonin, and glucose levels were measured in blood samples collected before breakfast and dinner, then at 30-minute intervals for four hours following both meals.
Role Of Metabolism In Weight Loss
Do you know someone who complains about their slow metabolism and how they gain weight despite eating very little? On the other hand, have you met folks who grumble about a friend who, thanks to fast metabolism, can eat anything they want including enormous amounts of junk food yet never gain weight? It can be frustrating, and one might wonder how that works.
Metabolism, often known as metabolic rate, is the series of chemical events that occur in a living body to produce and deplete the energy required for survival. It is the pace at which your body burns calories or expends energy. You will burn more calories at rest and during action if your metabolism is high.
You will need to consume more calories to maintain weight if you have a fast metabolism. That's one of the reasons why some people can eat more without gaining weight than others. Conversely, a person with a low metabolism burns fewer calories at rest and during activity, requiring them to consume fewer calories to prevent becoming overweight.