Besides losing those extra kilos, working out regularly can also help improve muscle mass, fight symptoms of illness or pain, and reduce risks of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Lockdown doesn’t mean you should restrict your physical activity, which is vital to leading a healthy life. It is even more important to increase your physical activity while you’re at home during lockdown, to avoid gaining weight. Older adults are more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their weak immune system. So, staying active is one way to fight the viral infection. Also Read - Couch exercises you can practise while binge watching your favourite TV shows

Besides losing those extra kilos, working out regularly can also help improve muscle mass, fight symptoms of illness or pain, and reduce risks of developing cardiovascular diseases. Also Read - 5 ways to improve your grip strength using common household items

Therefore, we bring to you a few floor exercises which will help older adults shed excessive weight without making use of any equipment. Also Read - Stay fit and have fun during lockdown with these kickboxing moves

Note:Before starting any new exercise program, check with your doctor to ensure the program is right for you. In case you suffer from acute back pains, your physician may suggest some modifications to these exercises.

Bird Dog

The bird dog strengthens the core using your own bodyweight and majorly targets the abdominal muscles, lower back, butt and thighs.

Kneel on the mat on all fours.

Extend one arm straight in front, draw in the abdominals, and extend the opposite leg long behind you.

Repeat on the other side.

Perform 8 to10 reps per side.

Move slow and steady, holding the arm and leg out momentarily before switching.

Rest 1 minute.

Glute Bridge

This exercise targets your glutes, hamstrings.

Lie on back with bent knees hip-distance apart and feet flat on mat stacked under the knees.

Engage the core and squeeze your glutes as you lift your hips to a bridge. Hold, squeezing tight, and return to the mat with control.

Perform 8 to 12 repetitions.

Rest for 1 minute.

Kneeling Shoulder Tap Push Up

This form of workout is good for losing fat from your arms, shoulders, core.

Start in a kneeling plank position with hands on the ground below shoulders and back extended long to the knees.

Lower your chest ​to the floor keeping abs tight.

As you push back up to kneeling plank, tap right hand on the left shoulder then set it down.

Repeat the push-up but as you rise, tap left hand on the right shoulder.

Keep abs tight throughout and avoid the torso “tipping” to the side as you tap.

Perform 8 to 12 push-ups total.

Rest 1 minute.

Mid-Back Extension

Mid-back extension is good for your back, core.

Start lying face down on the mat. Lift abs away from the mat to engage them and slide the shoulders down the back.

The head is lifted in a low hover. Your body is one long line.

Using your back muscles and core, lift the chest away from the mat into extension as you exhale.

Think of lengthening from the crown of the head.

Inhale and return back down to the mat slowly getting longer through the spine as you return.

This can also be performed with your arms out in front like superman.

Perform 8 to 12 repetitions.

Rest 1 minute.

Full Body Sit-Up

Full body sit-up targets your core, shoulders and back.