Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when you are on a weight-loss mission. The right breakfast menu can keep you energetic through the day and prevent you from overeating. So, what an ideal breakfast menu should consist of? If you’re trying to lose weight, it should be loaded with high-protein foods. Eating a high-protein breakfast keeps you fuller for longer, which reduces cravings and calorie intake throughout the day. This is because proteins are hard to digest and metabolize, which makes you feel less hungry the entire day. Eating protein-rich breakfast foods in the morning also boosts your metabolism, further helping you in weight loss. Here are some high protein foods you can add in you breakfast menu for weight loss:

Oatmeal

Rich in soluble fiber, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, oatmeal a health breakfast food. Thanks to its fiber content, eating oatmeal in the morning can keep you fuller for longer, and prevent hunger pangs and binge-eating. Fiber can also help improve digestion. As oatmeal is rich in slow-releasing carbohydrates, eating this about three hours before exercise can help burn more calories. Oatmeal is a beloved breakfast around the globe.

Eggs

Low in calories and high in protein, eggs are the healthiest breakfast option for those trying to lose weight. The best thing about an egg is that it is versatile. You can cook it in different ways as well as add it as an ingredient in other recipes. Both egg white and egg yolks are rich in protein. Boil it, scramble it or make an omelette for an energy-packed breakfast.

Moong dal chilla

A rich source of vitamin C and plant-based protein, moong dal chilla is one of the healthiest breakfast foods. For added nutrition, you can even stuff the chila with paneer or seasonal vegetables. What’s more, moong dal chilla is low in calories, easy to make and delicious too.

Poha

Poha is super low in calories, but loaded with healthy carbohydrates, proteins, a number of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The addition of curry leaves makes it even healthier. Curry leaves help remove harmful toxins from the body and detoxify naturally. It also helps burn more calories, and prevent fat accumulation, which can result in weight loss. But make sure you do not add peanuts to it.

Daliya

It is an extremely low-calorie superfood. But daliya contains high amount of fiber and protein, which help suppress hunger pangs, boost metabolism and ultimately promote weight loss. If you want to have a flat tummy, include this in your breakfast menu.

Sprouts

Sprouts are one the best weight loss foods. They are high in nutrients but have negligible calories. Eating sprouts will help you meet your daily protein requirements. Furthermore, sprouts are rich in fiber that makes you feel full for a longer period and reduce unhealthy snacking. Lentils and kidney beans sprouts are the best ones.

Yogurt with berries

Yogurt is a good breakfast menu for vegetarians. It is high in protein and low in calories. It is said that 100 grams of yogurt contains 10 grams of protein. Go for plain yogurt as flavored yogurt is loaded with sugar. Add some berries and nuts on top of your yogurt to make it more nutritious.