Water comprises up to 60% of a human adult body. Your body uses water to regulate its temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Drinking plenty of water can be really helpful if you are on a weight loss journey. Specially drinking water before meals can suppress your appetite, increases feelings of fullness and help you burn more calories. Water helps the body absorb nutrients and flush out waste. The benefits are even greater when you take warm or hot water.

There are also studies which support that drinking hot water can help burn more calories. One study published in 2003 found that drinking 500 ml of water before a meal increased metabolism by 30 percent. The researchers found that raising water temperature to 98.6 degrees led to increase in metabolism by up to 40 percent. The effect lasted for 30-40 minutes, following water consumption.

To compensate for the warm temperature of the water, your body brings internal temperature down. This process improves your metabolism. Drinking hot water can also promote digestion by activating your digestive tract. What’s more, hot water also helps your intestines contract to clear out waste products. This prevents bloating and reduces water weight.

Other health benefits of drinking hot water

Drinking hot water can also offer a range of additional health benefits. These include –

Clears nasal congestion

Inhaling the vapor while drinking hot water can help loosen clogged sinuses and even relieve a sinus headache. Drinking hot water can help also warm the mucous membranes throughout your neck and upper torso. This will help soothe a sore throat caused by mucous buildup.

Relieves constipation

Drinking hot water helps your intestines to contract and helps clear old waste trapped in your intestines. If you have constipation problem, try this hot remedy.

Improves blood circulation

Drinking hot water can help your circulatory organs — your arteries and veins — to expand and carry blood more effectively throughout your body. Healthy blood flow ca help control your blood pressure and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease. Plus, drinking hot water at nighttime can help relax you and improve your sleep quality.