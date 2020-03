When you’re on a weight loss journey, losing fat from certain areas, particularly in the face may take longer than the rest of the body. Face fat is almost as difficult to lose as belly fat.

By the time women hit their thirties, along with fine lines and wrinkles, fat start showing up on their faces. If you’re looking for ways to get rid of fat from your face, yoga could be the best one. These 5 simple facial yoga exercises will not just help you lose fat, but also reduce the signs of aging on your face:

Simha Mudra (Lion Pose)

Kneel down comfortably and place your palms on your thighs. Now, stick your tongue outwards and stretch it downwards as much as you can. While extending your tongue, exhale and make a roaring sound like a lion.

Jivha Bandha (Locked Tongue Pose)

Practising this pose can give you a chiselled jawline and a tighter face. Place the tip of your tongue on the upper wall of your mouth. Next, force your tongue against the wall till you can feel the stretch in your neck. While doing this pose, breathe from your nose.

Fish Face

Simply suck in your cheeks and lips to form a fish face. Next, hold that position and try to smile as widely as you can. Hold the posture for 5 seconds. You will feel the burn in your cheeks and jaws. Relax and repeat it 15 to 20 times at a stretch to say bye-bye to double chin.

Mouthwash Technique

You might be doing this exercise daily while rinsing your mouth in the morning. But try to do it at other time of the day too. Just fill up your mouth with air and transfer it from one corner to another. Continue the procedure for 20-30 seconds. Relax, and repeat. This will help tone your facial muscles by reducing your double chin and laugh lines.

Jaw release

Tighten your chin by pulling it upwards against gravity. By doing so, you feel the stretch in your neck. Hold the position for some time and release it gradually. Breathe from your nose while doing this pose. It is a great way to reduce fine lines around your lower half of the face, as well as to get rid of the double chin.