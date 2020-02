Yes, you heard it right. Carbs can help you lose weight, but only if you eat the healthy carbs. What are healthy carbs? Which foods contain healthy carbs? This article will answer all your questions.

There are three main groups of carbs: simple carbohydrates, complex carbohydrates and dietary fibre. Simple carbohydrates are basically sugars that are found naturally in fruits and vegetables. These simple carbs are also present in refined grains and processed foods through “added sugar.” As simple carbs burn up fast, it can increase your craving and lead to weight gain. Complex carbs and dietary fibre are healthy carbs. Your body will take longer time to break them down – meaning you’ll also spend more energy to burn these carbs, which will result in weight loss in the long run. Below are best healthy carbs for weight loss.

Legumes

Lentils, chickpeas, peas and beans are great foods for achieving your weight loss goals. Thanks to their high fibre and protein contents, legumes will make you feel full — and thus reduce food intake and lead to weight loss in the long run.

Oatmeal

Oats are packed with complex carbs, but they low in calories. Fibre in oatmeal can help prevent overeating. Eating oatmeal can also help lower your risk of heart disease and colorectal cancer.

Quinoa

Quinoa contains high concentration of protein, which can increase metabolism and reduce appetite significantly. Quinoa is also a good source of fibre and B vitamins. The fibre can increase feelings of fullness, making you eat fewer calories.

Bananas

Eat bananas to combat the gas and water retention. Not only this fruit can reducs belly-bloat, but it’s also a good source of potassium, which can help diminish water retention. Bananas are rich in glucose, a highly digestible sugar, which can provide quick energy for workout.

Apples

Apples are low in calories and high in fibre. A large apple contains 116 calories and 5.4 grams of fibre. Many studies have linked apples with reduced calorie intake and weight loss. Researchers say the Pink Lady variety contains the highest level of antioxidant flavonoids — a fat-burning compound — of any apple.