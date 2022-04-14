Weight Loss Tips: 6 Ways To Boost Metabolism To Shed Extra Kilos

Weight Loss Tips

The key to losing weight is maintaining a healthy metabolism. Here's how you can keep your metabolism in check and lose weight effectively.

Are you finding it difficult to lose weight? There's nothing more devastating than making efforts only to face disappointment. One of the main factors that people are unable to reap the benefits of hard work is low metabolism. Not only will it hamper your weight loss plans, but also put you at risk of getting severely ill.

But that's not the end of the game you can take charge of your metabolic health by keeping 6 factors in check. But before that, let's understand how metabolism affects your weight loss.

How Does Low Metabolism Affect Weight Loss?

Metabolism, often known as metabolic rate, is the series of chemical events that occur in a living body to produce and deplete the energy required for survival. Simply said, it's the pace at which your body burns calories or expends energy. One approach to thinking about metabolism is to imagine your body as a constantly running engine. How many calories you burn is determined by how fast your body's "engine" works on average. A person with a high metabolism will be able to burn more calories at rest and during action. A person with a "low" (or slow) metabolism burns fewer calories at rest and during activity, requiring them to consume fewer calories to prevent becoming overweight.

Mind These 6 Factors To Maintain Metabolic Health

Here are some tips that can help you maintain your metabolic health:

Mind your waist circumference

Believe it or not, it is your waist circumference that matters more than your weight. For women, a waist bigger than 35 inches is considered a risk factor for diseases. For men, 40 inches and above could be a cause of concern. It is crucial to losing visceral or belly fat to keep your metabolism in check.

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Another factor that plays a pivotal role in maintaining your metabolic health is your blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes increases your risk of developing metabolic syndrome. In case your fasting blood sugar levels are greater than 100 mg/dL, then you should consult a doctor to avoid health complications.

Keep triglyceride and cholesterol levels in check

You should consider your triglyceride and cholesterol levels when measuring your metabolic health. According to experts, triglyceride measurement above 100 could be a problem and high cholesterol levels could also be a risk factor for metabolic syndrome. The best way to keep your metabolism in check is by keeping track of your triglycerides and cholesterol levels.

Your blood pressure should be normal

Maintaining your blood pressure is one of the most important factors that is believed to cut health risks. It turns out your blood pressure also plays a crucial role in maintaining your metabolic health. The normal range of blood pressure is 130/80 mmHg, anything above it could be an indicator of a metabolic syndrome or some other disease. It is better to be on the lookout and keep your blood pressure levels in check.

High levels of uric acid can be bad

Did you know that high levels of uric acid can be bad for your metabolic health? A study published in Scientific Reports found that high levels of uric acid can elevate your risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes. Generally, high levels of uric acid are associated with arthritis but that's not the only case. It can hamper the normal functioning of your metabolic health as well.