Losing weight doesn’t mean you have to give up snacking. If you choose healthy, snacking can in fact aid weight loss. Especially, high-protein snacks can promote weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing hunger pangs. It can also help you avoid overeating. Eating foods high in protein can also help build lean muscle when combined with exercise. Lean muscle helps to burn more calories throughout the day.

Don’t choose something sugary and full of refined carbs, it can bring down your energy levels and cause you to overeat. The following are some of the best high-protein snacks that you can consume to lose weight.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs can make a great go-to snack. Eggs are high in protein, which will keep you full and satisfied until your next meal. Eggs are also rich in B vitamins and trace minerals.

Peanut Butter Celery Sticks

Peanut butter contains a decent amount of protein. It is known to promote feelings of fullness when consumed between meals. One study revealed that peanut butter is more filling than whole nuts, such as almonds or chestnuts.

Celery can give you dietary fibre which boosts digestion and weight loss. The high percentage of water and electrolytes in celery can prevent dehydration, that also reduces bloating.

Almonds

Eating a handful of almonds for a snack is a simple way to boost your protein intake. In addition to protein, almonds contain high amounts of vitamin E, riboflavin, trace minerals and healthy fats.

Almonds are also high in calories, so be careful with the portion. The recommended serving size is a handful, which is equivalent to around 22 almonds.

Roasted Chickpeas

Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fibre. They are also high in folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper and manganese. The tasty and healthy way to prepare chickpeas for a snack is by roasting them with some basic seasonings and olive oil.

Chia Seed Pudding

Not just it is high in protein, Chia seed pudding is delicious and healthy. Chia seeds can provide some other nutrients, such as calcium, phosphorus and manganese.

Moreover, they’re known for their high omega-3 fatty acid content, which is linked to several health benefits.