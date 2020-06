Ginger is a kitchen regular in most Indian households. It has also been used as a popular herb in traditional medicines like Ayurveda and naturopathy for curing various ailments, thanks to its antioxidants, phytochemicals and anti-inflammatory properties. Now, recent research suggests that ginger can be your best weapon for weight loss. It can also offer potential benefits against chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc, observes the study published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. This report is a review of 60 experiments carried out on cell cultures, lab animals and humans. Also Read - Obese people struggling to manage weight amidst the pandemic: 4 easy ways to cut extra kilos

WEIGHT LOSS AND OTHER BENEFITS OF GINGER

The findings of this review suggest that having ginger can potentially increase calorie burn while suppressing your hunger, both essential for weight loss in obese adults. An animal study reviewed by this report finds that there has been significant weight loss in rats after they were fed with ginger. Apart from this, ginger also brought down their systemic inflammation, cholesterol and blood sugar levels while guarding them against the harmful effects of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This pungent spice can also stem the process of cellular ageing while reducing your risk of atherosclerosis, a condition characterised by fat build-up in your arteries.

BEST WAYS TO HAVE GINGER

Ginger is endowed with compounds known as gingerols and shogaols. A growing body of research suggests that they stimulate certain biological activities in your body that can have an anti-obesity effect on your body. They also speed up your metabolism, a significant factor contributing to weight loss. Here is how you can add ginger to your diet.

Have ginger with lemon

You can add ginger to your lemon juice for weight loss. Lemon juice can act as an appetite suppressant. Additionally, it can give you your daily dose of vitamin C, an essential nutrient that ups your immunity. Also, squirting a few drops of lemon to your ginger tea or drink may keep you hydrated and full for long in lesser calories. In order to maximise the weight loss benefits of this spice, have a ginger and lemon beverage twice or thrice every day.

Combine ginger with apple cider vinegar

The simplest way to have these two ingredients is to just blend ginger and apple cider vinegar (ACV) and drink. The weight loss properties of ACV, added to those of ginger will work wonders in your battle against the bulge. Moreover, the probiotic elements and antioxidant properties of apple cider vinegar will offer additional health benefits while you make efforts to lose those extra kilos. An interesting way of having these two ingredients could be adding two tablespoons of ACV to your ginger tea. However, make sure you mix it only after the tea cools off. Hot water can kill the healthy bacteria of apple cider vinegar. You can also squeeze a bit of lemon to this beverage for more benefits. Ideally, you should have this tea on an empty stomach in the morning.

Add ginger to your green tea

While it comes to weight loss, having green tea with ginger is like having the best of both worlds. Both of them have properties that help you shed those extra kilos. One common factor between them is their capacity to boost metabolism, essential for your battle against obesity. Slice ginger into small, thin pieces and put it in your green tea while boiling. You can have this beverage twice a day.

Make a ginger juice

Adding a little bit of honey and lemon juice to your ginger water will take the pungent taste off this popular India spice. This ginger drink will also offer immune boosting benefits while keeping you hydrated. You can add mint for garnishing. One or two ice cubes can also make this drink a little more interesting. Have ginger juice once a day to suppress your hunger.