Weight Loss: This 2- minute Japanese technique might help you lose weight. Read on to know more.

On your pursuit of weight loss, you must have stumbled upon a thousand exercises and diets, but to no use. Wouldn't it be great to find a workout trick that makes you lose weight in a jiffy? Today, we are sharing with you a Japanese method called Long-Breath Diet that can help you lose weight instantly.

Miki Ryosuke, an actor, accidentally discovered this two-minute-long breathing technique. This Japanese weight-loss method claims to help people lose weight up to 10 kilos in a matter of few weeks. This method does not require you to go on a strict diet. It is just a simple yet effective breathing technique that does not restrict your food intake or require you to indulge in a strenuous exercise regime.

How was it discovered?

Mr. Ryosuke was struggling with debilitating back pain and was prescribed some exercises by a doctor for relief. It was actually a side effect of one of the exercises. This technique helped him lose 13 kgs in weight and 4.7 inches from the wait within a few weeks.

How does this technique work?

This simple breathing technique involves inhaling for three seconds and exhaling strongly for seven seconds. But how does it help? Breathing exercises are touted as one of the most effective methods for weight loss. For the unversed, body fat contains oxygen, carbon and hydrogen. When we breathe, the oxygen reaches fat cells and then divides them into carbon and water. In other words, the more oxygen your body uses, the more fat you burn.

How to perform this Japanese breathing exercise?

This Japanese breathing technique not only helps you get rid of stubborn fat but also help to strengthen the muscles of your body and improve metabolism. This is how you can perform it:

Step 1: Stand straight with one leg forward and the other leg at the back.

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes and transfer all your body weight to the back foot.

Step 3: Now, lift your arms above the head and inhale slowly. Do this for 3 seconds.

Step 4: Stretch all your body muscles while you exhale for seven minutes.

For someone new to exercising, you should do this only for 2 minutes. However, you can do up to 10 minutes if you have the capacity.

Some other things to keep in mind: