Weight Loss Surgery: Tips For Overcoming Challenges After Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgery transforms life; however, it is essential to follow the lifestyle related changes advised by the bariatric surgeon and team.

Bariatric surgery is commonly misunderstood as a short cut for weight loss. The fact is that for most people, it is usually the last resort after they have unsuccessfully tried every modality to lose weight. Getting surgery done is never an easy option. It is a difficult decision and involves a fair amount of aftercare. Bariatric surgery transforms life; however, it is essential to follow the lifestyle related changes advised by the team. Patients who follow the instructions for aftercare given by their bariatric surgeon and team, usually do well. Here we discuss some tips to overcome challenges faced by patients after bariatric surgery.

Know about the dietary restrictions

All bariatric surgeries lead to reduction in food intake. Hence it is important to have small portions of food at frequent intervals. Eating fast, having large portion sizes or eating too much can lead to a choking sensation or vomiting. It is also important to pay attention to the quality of food being consumed. High calorie foods, fatty foods, simple carbohydrates and sugary food and drinks must be avoided. In many cases patients are not able to tolerate these foods and they can lead to dumping syndrome. Even otherwise, these are unhealthy and can lead to weight regain in the future and hence must be avoided. One must be watchful of what they are eating. It is also important to have meals at frequent intervals as very long gaps can lead to a drop in blood sugar levels.

Avoid nutritional deficiencies

Bariatric surgery involves reduction in the size of the stomach and sometimes rerouting the intestines. This can lead to mal-absorption of certain nutrients and there may be a nutritional price to pay. However, if one takes nutritional supplements regularly, these deficiencies can be avoided. It is also imperative to do regular tests and follow up with the bariatric team. All efforts must be made to minimize the nutritional cost of bariatric surgery. These deficiencies are preventable if patients are guided properly and are compliant with the supplement schedule.

Hair-fall after bariatric surgery

Hair-fall is commonly seen after significant weight loss. Most patients experience hair-fall between 3 to 8 months after bariatric surgery. The good news is that this hair-fall is temporary and usually the hair grows back once the weight loss stabilizes. However, it is important to be diligent with nutritional supplements like iron, multi-vitamins and protein. In some cases, hair specific supplements may also be prescribed. Patients who are irregular with supplements, tend to have more hair-fall.

Loose skin

Skin sagging can be bothersome after weight loss. In some patients it can lead to body image issues and other physical problems. Hence it is of paramount importance to work-out and exercise after bariatric surgery. Exercise helps to tone up and reduce the skin sagging. In severe cases, plastic surgery may be needed to get rid of excess skin.

Weight regain after bariatric surgery

After a few years of bariatric surgery, weight does tend to creep back slowly and patients may experience varying degrees of weight regain. Obesity is a chronic progressive condition and bariatric surgery is presently the best possible way to treat patients with morbid obesity. However, constant work is needed for weight maintenance and one must have a healthy diet and lifestyle after surgery. Sometimes, if the disease is very aggressive, following a healthy lifestyle may not be enough and added support may be required in terms of weight loss drugs or a revision bariatric surgery.

Obesity is a serious health condition and bariatric surgery is currently the most effective treatment option for morbid obesity. However, there is a need for constant follow up and after care. Patients who follow up regularly with their bariatric teams tend to do better in the long term. It is also essential to embrace a healthy lifestyle to maintain a good weight and fitness levels.

The article is authored by Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Apollo Spectra, Namaha and Currae Hospitals, Mumbai

