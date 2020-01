It is not easy to lose weight. This is especially true for morbidly obese people. Yet, it is essential for health reasons. Obesity is the cause of many chronic complications ranging from diabetes to cardiovascular ailments to cancer. If you are obese, you need to come back to your ideal body weight if you want to avoid these complications. But, sometimes, diet and exercise alone may not make this possible. Even drastic lifestyle changes may not work in some cases. This is when weight loss surgery helps. It can even help to save your life. But these invasive procedure are not without risks. Also, if you have any underlying health condition, it may not be prudent for you to go in for this kind of weight loss. That is why, if you are considering any kind off surgical procedure to lose weight, you need to first weigh the pros and cons of the effort. Consult a doctor and learn about all the issues that may arise from such a procedure. Go ahead only once you are fully convinced.

Here we list a few complications of weight loss surgeries.

Risks of weight loss surgery

Many people complain of severe complications after undergoing weight loss surgery. These complications may occur immediately after the procedure or it may manifest years later. It all depends on the kind of procedure you choose to go in for. Immediate complications are usually ones that are normal in most invasive procedure.

Common complications

These can be infections in the surgery site and excessive bleeding. Sometimes, you may also experience a little breathing difficulty.

Severe risks

Nausea and vomiting accompanied by diarrhoea is not uncommon. More serious complications are abdominal hernias and malnutrition.

Life-threatening complications

Sometimes, these surgical procedures can cause life-threatening complications like pulmonary embolism and heart attacks. Leaks in the new surgical gut connections and bleeding ulcers are further complications that can be a threat to your life. The risk goes up with age. It may also affect your body’s capability to absorb the essential nutrients. This, in turn, will cause vitamin and mineral deficiencies. In some cases, patients exhibit sagging skin. Often, further surgery is required to correct this, which gives rise to more complications related to invasive procedures.