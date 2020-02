That a proper diet is important for this actress is evident from her stellar figure. She loves vegan food but relishes her fish and chicken too. @Shutterstock

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently sizzled on screen with her perfect dance moves in Street Dancer, will soon be seen in Baghi 3 on March 6. In fact, the song ‘dus bahane’ has already been released and fans are mesmerized. This Bollywood actress has undergone an amazing transformation through the years and fans are often left wondering about her weight loss secrets. You just have to visit her Instagram account to see the before and after pictures.

That a proper diet is important for this actress is evident from her stellar figure. She loves vegan food but relishes her fish and chicken too. According to sources, Shraddha prefers home cooked food to ordering or eating out. Let us see what this self-confessed foodie has throughout the day. You can also take a lesson from her and try to attain your weight loss goals in a healthy manner. But like her, you too will have to stay away from junk food and stay hydrated for maximum weight loss.

A hearty breakfast is important

Like Shraddha Kapoor, you too must eat a hearty breakfast. It can be anything as long as it is nutritious. Eggs, poha, fruits, juice are all a part of a healthy breakfast. If you fill up your stomach at the start of the day, you will not overeat later during the day and this is definitely good for weight loss.

Keep your lunch light

It must be light but filling. Salads, vegetables, pulses, legumes and whole wheat are good choices here. These foods will ensure that you get the essential fibre and stay healthy and fit. The actress usually prefers a light lunch that include green vegetables, dal and chapatis. Try this for weight loss.

Early dinner is the best

Bollywood actors have hectic and busy lives with hardly any time left for anything else. But Shraddha like to go to bed early after an early dinner. Protein for dinner is her mantra and she tries to fit in a grilled fish or chicken in her dinner. Sometimes, she may also go in for a light fish curry. She pairs this with some brown rice instead of bread.