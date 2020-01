To lose weight, you have to make a plan that you will stick to. If you are too strict with yourself, you may feel like giving up in a month or so. @Shutterstock

Losing weight is good not only from a beauty point of view but is also good for overall health and fitness. But many people struggle to lose weight. This happens despite their best efforts. Maybe it is because they are not going about it in the right manner. If you want to lose weight effectively and keep it off, you need to take a holistic and comprehensive approach towards it. Only then will you be able to lose your extra flab successfully. That is why you must make a few New Year resolutions for weight loss. It is imperative that you stick to these resolutions throughout the year if you want to be fit and healthy and also flaunt a stunning figure.

Here are few weight loss resolutions for 2020.

Be relaxed

To lose weight, you have to make a plan that you will stick to. If you are too strict with yourself, you may feel like giving up in a month or so. Hence, it is better to have a flexible plan. Allow yourself a couple of cheat days. This will keep the feeling of deprivation away. But on other days, be sure to stick to your weight loss diet. This will ensure that you lose weight without feeling that it is an effort.

Plan your weekly meals

This is important because otherwise, you may just end up ordering calorie-laden food from outside. Weekdays are busy and you may often feel lazy to cook a meal for yourself. But if you plan ahead, it will be much easier. It will also ensure that you eat healthy-home-cooked meals every day. This is good for weight loss.

Cook and freeze

You can cook healthy meals during weekends and freeze it for use during the weekdays. This will save you time and also ensure that you have something to eat at home during your busy weekdays. Soups, broths and vegetables are good options, and these can be reheated without any effort.

Carry lunch to work

This will not only save you money but also help you lose weight. Eating out is bad for your waist. And, preparing lunch in the morning can be difficult. So, you can do this at night and, in the morning, all you have to do is pick up your lunch box and you are done for the day.