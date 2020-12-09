From exercise to eating healthy food you have been doing everything right but you’re still not losing weight. So what’s going on? As it turns out weight gain or loss isn’t limited to eating and exercising. There are several reasons behind that expanding waistline and you could be affected by any one of these. Case in point – your hormones. Your hormones play a pivotal role in maintaining your weight. It influences your appetite the fat your body stores in it and much more. It can be gruelling to lose weight if your hormones are out of whack. To help