Are you trying to lose weight? A hormonal imbalance can sabotage your weight loss plans. Read on to know how you can fix it.

From exercise to eating healthy food, you have been doing everything right, but you're still not losing weight. So, what's going on? As it turns out, weight gain or loss isn't limited to eating and exercising. There are several reasons behind that expanding waistline, and you could be affected by any one of these. Case in point – your hormones.

Your hormones play a pivotal role in maintaining your weight. It influences your appetite, the fat your body stores in it and much more. It can be gruelling to lose weight if your hormones are out of whack. To help you understand and control the outcome, it is important to manage these 5 hormones.

Insulin

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas, which helps regulate blood sugar. When there is an imbalance, it could lead to insulin resistance. What this means is that your body is unable to process insulin, which can make it more difficult for you to lose weight. You can manage insulin levels by avoiding added sugar, cut back on carbohydrates, eat a rich a diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and exercise.

Cortisol

Cortisol is the stress hormone that controls your mood, motivation and fear. This hormone is also linked with insulin, the hormone that controls your blood sugar levels. An increase in your cortisol levels can lead to insulin resistance, which can cause weight gain. High cortisol levels can make your body store visceral fat around your abdominal area. So, try not to stress, sleep well and meditate!

Ghrelin

Ghrelin, also known as “hunger hormone,” which is produced by the enteroendocrine cells of the gastrointestinal tract. It gets triggered when you are hungry. Blood levels of ghrelin are highest before meals and go back to normal after mealtime. Studies have shown that ghrelin levels are often lower in obese and overweight people. This means that your brain might not receive a signal to stop eating, which can lead to overeating. This could sabotage your weight loss plans.

Leptin

Known as the ‘satiety hormone,’ leptin is produced by your fat cells. It tells your brain that you have enough stored fat in the body, which regulates your appetite and helps prevent overeating. An imbalance in this hormone sends the wrong signal to the brain, which pushes you to eat more. Elevated insulin levels and inflammation in the hypothalamus are two of the common causes of leptin resistance.

Estrogen

The female hormone, estrogen also plays an important role in weight loss. Having too much or too less of estrogen can lead to weight gain. Estrogen, along with other hormones, helps you respond to different foods. In other words, the lack of estrogen can cause the body to use blood sugar and starches less effectively, which could make it harder for you to lose weight.

How To Balance These Hormones?