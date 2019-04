Summer is not the most loved season in most parts of India, thanks to the companions this season comes with: Excessive sweating, dehydration, heat stroke, sunburn and heat rash among others. However, there is one solid reason to love summer if general wisdom in the weight-loss space is to be believed. According to fitness experts, you tend to burn more calories while exercising during this time of the year because your body needs to work harder to keep you cool. This is how it works: As your body temperature escalates, your heart has to work with more intensity to pump blood in order to release the heat through sweat. While exercising during the summer months can bring the benefit of additional calorie burn, you may also choose to indulge in fun activities to shed those extra kilos. However, the number of calories you burn varies depending on different factors including your body weight, your body type, your metabolism, so on and so forth. Also, the duration of your activity plays a pivotal role in the amount of calorie burn. Here is our round up of fun summer activities for you.

Early morning jog

Summer is that time of the year when you are low on energy. So high-intensity workouts at the gym may not be your first preference during this part of the year. So, how about an early morning jog, when the weather is pleasant? This is one of the best summer workouts for weight-loss. Though the number of calories you burn depend on the time and speed at which you walk, on an average, you can burn up to 229 calories/hour during a morning walk session. According to a study conducted at the American Physiological Society, a 60-minute light workout session can reduce the production of your hunger hormone and therefore suppress your appetite. This will benefit your weight loss mission for sure.

Mountain hiking

Who doesn’t love to visit the hills during the sultry summer months? But this time, let your holidays not only recharge you, but also help you burn a few calories. All you need to do is include hiking in your itinerary when planning your summer vacation in the mountains. This is a very good way to lose weight while having fun. Hiking involves your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves among other muscles. Since it involves walking up and down the hill, an average hiker can burn up to 378 calories/hour. You can add trekking poles in your kit as you go for a hike which will increase weight and resistance to your hike resulting in higher calorie burn. In a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, the researchers noted that using trekking poles during your hike will not only reduce the strain on your joint as you climb a mountain, but it will significantly increase the number of calories you can burn during hikes.

Swimming

This is another low-impact workout that you will love doing in the summer season and for good reasons. Apart from helping you beat the heat, a dip in the swimming pool can help you in your weight-loss goals as well. You can burn calories during a swimming session because water lends a soft resistance to your body which helps you boost your metabolism. Several estimates suggest that you can burn up to 500 calories in an hour of swimming. In a study which featured in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation, it was found that those who splashed in the swimming pool burnt more calories than those who did not enter it.

Cycling

This could be your late evening activity during the summer. Necessitating lower body strength could be a good option for you to lose weight. Unlike the harsh winter winds, the light breeze of a late summer evening will make cycling an activity you will fall in love with. In a study published in the journal The Lancet, the researchers noted that the participants who opted for cycle as the medium to commute to their work recorded lower body mass index as compared to those who travelled via a car or other modes of public transport. Body Mass Index tells you whether your weight is ideal for your height.

River rafting

This is an all-time favourite summer sport that can help you burn loads of calories. Some estimates suggest that you can lose up to 319 calories every hour as you paddle against the waves. Several studies also state that if you follow a healthy diet (high in fibre and low in carbs) along with rafting, you can speed up your calorie burn process significantly.

Indoor activities

If you don’t want to go outside when the sun is ablaze, you can opt for some indoor activities to lose weight. Dancing and skating could be good options to help you in your weight-loss mission. When you lace up your skates, a normal one-hour session on the wheels can help you burn around 480 calorie/hour. The numbers, however, can vary on the duration and your body weight. On the other hand, joining a dance class can also be helpful in case you want to shed those extra kilos. In a study published in The Journal of Physiological Anthropology, the researchers noted that aerobic dancing can be as effective as jogging or cycling for weight loss. Several estimates suggest that you can burn up to 432 calories/hour during an aerobic dancing session. You can choose forms like Zumba, salsa, and ballet. Bowling is another indoor activity that you can go for. If you weigh around 68 kgs, you can burn up to 105 calories within 30 minutes.