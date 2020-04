Sedentary lifestyle is one of the maladies of modern life and the COVID-19 lockdown has only officiated it. An inactive lifestyle not only impacts our health and fitness but also our eating habits. This is because, a sedentary life invites boredom and for many of us, food works as a miracle potion for monotony. This has become even more predominant during the quarantine days when our movement is restricted and we don’t have much to do except for working from home and watching movies or television.

In the absence of a structured daily routine, we are resorting to unhealthy snacking through the day. Over snaking could be the precursor of binge-eating disorder, if not addressed on time. Binge eating disorder is a condition where you eat a lot compulsively and are unable to resist your urge for food. You also end up feeling guilty and ashamed of this behavior. A study published in the Dove Press Journal: Adolescent Health, Medicine and Therapeutics states binge-eating can lead to behavioural and mental health issues. Moreover, it can lead to weight gain. Excessive body weight, we all know, is the culprit behind the a host of ailments like cardiac issues and diabetes among others. So, it is important to be extra cautious about what you put into your mouth, especially at a time when you are forced to live a sedentary life. Well, we know that you don’t have too many fancy gourmet options to snack on now, but your biscuits and chips haven’t yet vanished from the market. Snacking on them mindlessly can be harmful too. Here are a few smart tips to control over snacking amidst the quarantine.

Pay attention to your hunger cues

Whenever you feel like snacking during the lockdown days, stop for a while and ask yourself, “Am I really hungry, or is it just the boredom of staying home?” If you figure out that it’s not actually hunger, distract yourself. Engage in an activity you love. This way, your brain will be more in tune with your hunger cues.

Keep drinking water

Drinking water is always one of the best ways to combat hunger pangs. In fact, science reveals that sometimes we mistake thirst as hunger. Is there a better way than filling your tummy without adding to your calorie count? So, each time you feel an urge to snack on your favourite chips, hit pause button and reach out for a bottle of water. Always have a bottle of water at your home workstation or wherever you are sitting. This zero calorie drink will keep you sufficiently hydrated during the dry days of summer.

Put the junk in the trunk

Hide all your unhealthy snacks. They should be out of your reach and sight. Seeing your favourite biscuits or wafers will only escalate your urge to gorge on them.

Snack on the healthy foods

Stock up on fruits and curd. They are healthy snack options rich in vitamins, minerals and gut-friendly probiotics. Nuts could also be very good snack options.