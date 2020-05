Green tea is one of the most popular beverages of health and fitness enthusiasts. It contains potent antioxidants and is an anti-inflammatory. It has detoxifying compounds that help protect your body from free radicals. The catechins, anti-inflammatory polyphenols found in green tea, can significantly bring down your risk of cancer and also heart and liver disease. Besides its range of health benefits, green tea also helps you lose weight. Also Read - Want to lose weight fast? Pick the diet that suits you best

According to a 2019 study at the Ohio State University, green tea encourages the growth of good gut bacteria, and that leads to a series of benefits that significantly lower the risk of obesity. The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry published this study. Another study at Oklahoma State University found that people who drank green tea or took green tea extract lost about 1.3 pounds more over 8 weeks than people who drank water. A few other studies also suggest that even decaf green tea may have weight loss benefits. Also Read - You don't need fad diets and grilling workouts to lose weight: Small lifestyle changes will help

Green tea and weight loss

Of course, you must remember that just adding this beverage to your diet alone will not help you lose weight. You also need to follow a healthy diet and exercise for weight loss. But yes, a couple of cups of green tea a day will definitely speed up your weight loss journey. It has a high concentration of vitamins and minerals and is very low in calories and this helps when you want to lose weight. Also, if you have it just after your meals it will help you lose weight faster because this is the time when your metabolism is most active. Here, let us take a look at how this beverage helps you lose weight. Also Read - Weight loss: Best yoga asanas to burn off your extra kilos

Caffeine helps in weight loss

Green tea contains caffeine and this acts as a stimulant. It can hasten your fat burning process and improve exercise performance. Drinking a cup of green tea before your workout will help you lose weight much faster than otherwise.

It boosts metabolism

This beverage is loaded with potent antioxidants known as catechins. These can help in the fat burning process. It also revs up your metabolism. And, the more active your metabolism, the faster you will lose weight. This drink will not only elevate your metabolic rate, but it will also increase fat oxidation and even improve insulin activity.

It is a natural diuretic

Green tea is a natural diuretic and this property makes it the ideal beverage to help you fight fluid retention problems and overall tissue inflammation. In fact, if you have two cups of this beverage daily, you may be able to reduce your body fat by up to 19 per cent.

It helps you avoid stress

Green tea contains an amino acid known as theanine. It has a calming effect on your brain. This helps bring down your stress and anxiety levels. Stress sis one of the leading causes of weight gain. When you are stressed, you tend to eat more, and this leads to unwanted weight gain. But bringing down your stress levels, this beverage helps you maintain your weight.