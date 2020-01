You can hide your belly fat with lose-fitting clothes, but what about your double chin and chubby cheeks? A double chin, also known as submental fat, is a layer of fat formed below your chin. Most of us spend hours in the gym trying to lose body fat but often ignore the ugly double chin. A double chin is often associated with weight gain, but the truth is you don’t have to be overweight to get a double chin. Genetics or looser skin resulting from aging may also give you a double chin.

Thankfully, there are some facial exercises that target the fat under the chin and neck. So, what are you waiting for? Start doing these exercises from now to get sculpted cheekbones.

Fish face

It tones and stretches your cheek muscles. It is very easy to do. All you have to do is suck your cheeks and lips inwards just like a fish. Hold on to this position for a while and try to smile. You can repeat this throughout the day to see faster results.

Straight jaw jut

To do this, tilt your head back and look upward, towards the ceiling. Then push your lower jaw forward, as you do it you will feel a stretch under the chin. Hold this position and count till 10. Relax your jaw and bring your head to a neutral position.

Tongue stretching

Look straight ahead and stick your tongue out as far as you can. Lift your tongue upward and toward your nose. Hold to a position for 10 seconds and release.

Neck roll

It is the most effective way to lose the double chin. Next roll will also help tone down your chin, jawline and neck muscles. Sit with your head facing forward. Bend your head towards one side in line with your chin and turn your head in a circular motion. You need to keep your spine straight and shoulders down. Repeat this in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction.

Ball exercise

Place a 9- to10-inch ball under your chin and press your chin down against the ball. Repeat this 25 times daily.