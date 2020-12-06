Wondering why you aren’t able to lose weight during the winter season? Read on to know the possible causes.

Winter is synonymous with soft quilts, comfort food, tons of groundnuts and laziness. While there are so many things to love about the cosy, chilly weather, it can be challenging for those trying to lose weight. Seasonal weight gain varies from one individual to another, but certain things tend to tip the weighing scale in the wrong direction. However, a study published in the journal Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism suggests otherwise. According to the study, cold weather can speed up your metabolism, which can help in weight loss. Also Read - Chew gums and pout often to get rid of double chin

Exposure to cold air makes the body work harder to keep core temperature up. In other words, you are able to burn more calories. Also, a kind of body fat, called brown fat is activated during cold weather, which helps burn more calories than storing them. But this is only possible if you motivate yourself to spring out of bed in the morning to workout. If you don’t, many factors might become a hurdle in your pursuit of weight loss. Also Read - 5 foods you must avoid at night to lose weight

Weight Loss In Winter

While our metabolism speeds up during winters, some factors may put you at risk of gaining more weight. Here are the factors that might make it tougher for you to shed extra kilos and maintain a healthy weight. Also Read - Reasons you are not losing weight and how to fix them

More ‘Sleep’ Hormones

Shorter days mean less sunlight, which is not so good for your hormones. For instance, the levels of melatonin increase, which is responsible to regulate sleep. Increase in the levels of this hormone makes you want to stay in bed longer. The only way out is to find the motivation to workout to keep your weight in check.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

SAD is a psychological condition that’s related to seasonal change. The lack of sunlight in the winter can have a significant effect on your mood and overall health. Symptoms of SAD include oversleeping, sugar cravings, weight gain and fatigue. Wake up early in the morning to get enough sunlight and consult a professional if symptoms don’t wear off sooner.

You Crave Comfort Foods

As mentioned above, our metabolism speeds up during the winter season, meaning you will burn more calories at rest and during activity. A high metabolism means you will burn more calories. In other words, you feel more hungry and have cravings, which can sabotage your weight loss plans. Plus, we reach out for foods that comfort us and helps you stay warm. So, we tend to eat more processed and junk food.

Lack Of Exercise

If you are like most of us, you would rather stay in and curl up in a blanket on a cold winter day. The lack of motivation to get up and go to the gym is one of the possible reasons why you might not be able to gain weight.

Vitamin D Deficiency

Studies have shown that low levels of vitamin D in the system can lead to weight gain. In winters, less exposure to sunlight can add to the problems and make it difficult for you to lose weight.

Low Fluid Intake

Most people don’t drink enough water during winter, which can lead to dehydration and increase hunger pangs. Lack of fluids in the system can lead to a decrease in the fat-burning capacity of the body. So, drink enough water to stay hydrated and speed up the weight loss process.