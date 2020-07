Many weight watchers include low glycemic foods to their diet as they believe that these foods can help control hunger, avoid overeating and lose weight. Some studies have also linked a low glycemic diet plan to weight loss. But do they really shed the extra kilos? Also Read - Want to lose some weight? Add oat and rye bran to your diet

For those who don’t know what low glycemic foods are – these are foods that have a glycemic index value of 55 or lower. The glycemic index, or GI, is a measure of how quickly a food causes our blood sugar levels to rise. It is believed that eating low glycemic foods make blood sugar rise at a slow and steady pace, which can help curb overeating and maintain steady energy levels. Some examples of low glycemic foods include lentils, grapefruit, cashews, yams, hummus, apple, barley, full fat or skim milk and soy beans. Also Read - Weight loss: This is how ginger diet will help you battle the bulge

These foods are thought to be better for weight loss than high glycemic foods like bread, white potatoes, white rice, and sweetened sodas. High glycemic foods are foods that have a glycemic index of 70 or above. These foods are quickly digested and absorbed, causing your blood sugar spike quickly, followed by a dip. This up and down in the sugar levels can cause hunger, decreased energy as well as make you eat more. Also Read - Want to reduce facial fat? These food habits will help

Myths about low glycemic foods

Some nutritionists have debunked the myths about low glycemic diet, and suggested that it is not a healthy choice for weight loss. According to them, glycemic index measures overall blood sugar over a period of time and it does not indicate a food’s rate of absorption. So, it is a myth that low glycemic foods provide slow, steady, diet-friendly blood sugar levels and high glycemic foods induce the blood sugar spike.

In addition, low glycemic foods aren’t always good for your health. For example, high calorie or high-fat foods like cake, corn chips, and even ice cream are considered to be low-glycemic foods, but they may not be good options for those who are trying to lose weight.

So, should dieters stop looking for GI symbol on food packages? According to these nutritionists, GI symbol could be just a marketing gimmick used by some manufacturers to sell their products. They warned that such products may contain cheap fats so as to use the GI symbol on the package.

Healthy Foods for Weight Loss

If glycemic index is not the correct way to plan your diet for weight loss, then what foods should you eat to reduce or manage your weight? Experts recommend eating whole foods that are full of nutrients. Whole foods are foods that are unprocessed and unrefined, or processed and refined as little as possible, and are free from additives or other artificial substances. These include whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Not only these foods can promote weight loss, but provide various other key nutrients your body needs.

Forget about low-glycemic foods because the GI number can be confusing. Instead of abstract numbers, think about real food and make your food choices based on nutrient value and common sense, they say.

Foods with healthy nutrients and less processed fat or calories are the healthiest food for your diet. But the glycemic index may not always be the right way to find those foods.