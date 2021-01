Using coconut oil for cooking may be helpful in reducing your belly fat, as long as it is used in moderation. © Shutterstock

Despite being a rich source of saturated fatty acids, coconut oil is widely promoted as a healthy oil for cooking. In fact, some studies claim that saturated fat is not as unhealthy as previously thought. Also, coconut oil has high content of the saturated fat lauric acid, which makes it resistant to oxidation at high heat and thus is very suitable for high-heat cooking methods like frying. Lauric acid is known to improve the composition of blood lipids by increasing high-density lipoproteins (HDL) or “good” cholesterol, which has been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease. There is also evidence that suggests coconut oil may help boost fat loss and reduce belly fat, by stimulating metabolism and suppressing appetite. Also Read - Soft Belly Fat vs Hard Belly Fat: Which is more difficult to lose and why?

Coconut oil is high in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are responsible for many of its health benefits. Some researchers believe that MCTs can increase the number of calories your body burns as they are absorbed quickly. A few controlled studies have suggested that replacing some of your other cooking fats like soybean oil with coconut oil can reduce waist circumference. Also Read - 5 foods you must avoid at night to lose weight

However, since coconut oil is very high in calories, it can easily lead to weight gain if eaten it in large amounts. Therefore, it is advisable to use it sparingly. Besides, research on coconut oil’s weight loss benefits is still limited. Also Read - Your stubborn belly fat isn't going away? Try these workouts and lifestyle changes

How much coconut oil you need to eat to reduce belly fat?

Belly fat — also known as visceral fat — is not just aesthetically unappealing, but it can also increase your risks of heart disease and diabetes. Coconut oil has been found to be effective at reducing this fat ti some extend.

In one study, women with abdominal obesity were asked to include 2 tablespoons (30 mL) of coconut oil per day to their diet. After 12 weeks, they had a significant reduction in both Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference compared to the soybean-oil group.

Another 4-week study made 20 obese men to take 2 tablespoons (30 mL) of coconut oil per day and they lost 1 inch (2.54 cm) from their waist fat.

Use organic, virgin coconut oil rather than refined versions to get the most out of it.

Healthy ways to use coconut oil to lose weight

Using coconut oil for cooking may be helpful in reducing your belly fat, as long as it is used in moderation and in conjunction with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Here are some easy ways to add coconut oil to your diet.

Add one tablespoon of virgin coconut oil to hot water or herbal tea and drink it in the morning. This is an easy way to add it into your diet if you do not like cooking with coconut oil.

Instead of butter or olive oil, use coconut oil for making your favorite recipes, like smoothies or even desserts. You can also use coconut oil as salad dressings.

Ingesting coconut oil 20 minutes prior to mealtime may increase feelings of fullness, curb your appetite and help lose weight.