Several studies have linked regular nut consumption with lower body mass index (BMI) and reduced weight gain in adulthood. Since nuts are high in protein, fiber and micronutrients and low in saturated fatty acids, they are part of almost every diet plan. However, most of the nut-feeding studies and clinical trials have tested the effects of almonds and walnuts, with fewer studies done on pistachios. What many people didn't know is that pistachios contain the highest levels of gamma-tocopherol, vitamin K, potassium, phytosterols, beta-carotene, and lutein, compared to other nuts. A new study that examined the effect of pistachios on body weight has found a significant degree of weight loss, reduction in BMI and waist circumference in overweight/obese adults.

The study, published in the July 20 issue of Nutrients, fed non-diabetic overweight/obese adults 42 gm of pistachios per day as part of a 4-month behavioral weight loss intervention. The pistachio group also showed a significant reduction in blood pressure, increased dietary fiber intake, and decreased consumption of sweets.

"Pistachios are a nutrient-dense tree nut that can contribute to a healthy dietary pattern and weight reduction, in the context of an energy-restricted diet in behavioral intervention, and may confer additional health benefits," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Below are some other research-backed health benefits of eating pistachios:

Prevent eye diseases

Pistachios are an excellent source of antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. According to experts, these substances can help reduce the chances of developing eye conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

Promote digestive system

All nuts, including pistachios are rich sources of fiber, play a major role in digestive health. Fiber keeps your bowel movements soft and regular and prevents constipation. A 2012 study suggested that eating pistachios may increase the levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut. In the study, people who ate up to 3 ounces of pistachios daily showed higher levels of potentially helpful gut bacteria than those who ate almonds.

Good for heart health

Adding pistachios to your diet may help reduce cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. A 12-year study published in 2001 suggested that eating nuts regularly (two portions daily) may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The study also linked eating nuts to a reduced risk of death from other causes. Pistachios may help reduce levels of harmful cholesterol in the body, claimed another study. A 2015 analysis of 21 studies reported that pistachios had the strongest effect of all the nuts when it comes to reducing blood pressure.

Good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians

If you’re a vegan and vegetarian, eating pistachios can contribute to your daily protein needs. Approximately 21 percent of the total weight of the nut is due to protein. You can get 6 g of protein per 1 ounce serving of pistachios. Pistachios also contain a higher amount of essential amino acids, the building blocks of protein, compared with other nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, and walnuts.