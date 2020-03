Weight loss isn’t just about hitting the gym or avoiding your favourite fast foods or skipping carbs. Eating healthy and satisfying meals is the key for effective weight loss. We’ve scoured the web for best weight loss recipes that compiled the best dinner recipes to help you lose weight. Each of these has 500 calories or less. These recipes will keep you fuller for longer and stave off cravings until breakfast. So, here is the best ones for our list –

Superfood fried rice

It could be a quick midweek meal. Stir-fried mushrooms for 5 minutes. In a low flame, stir-fry vegetables for 3 minutes. Now add tamari and warmed rice. Then add stir-fried mushrooms and stir-fry together for 2-3 minutes or until rice is heated through. Transfer to a plate and top with a fried egg.

Buckwheat pasta with roast cauliflower and chickpeas

Yes, pasta is healthy too. The roast cauliflower will give a nutrient and flavour boost to this healthy dinner recipe.

Bake the cauliflower in an oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden. Soak currants and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a lightly salted boiling water until al dente. Drain and keep it aside.

Heat oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Then add shallot, garlic and lemon rind and stir for 1 minute. Now, add the currant mixture and cook another 1 minute. Add can chickpeas and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the spinach and stir until spinach wilts.

Add the chickpea mixture, cauliflower, parsley, lemon juice and remaining 2 tsp oil to the pasta. Toss until well combined. Sprinkle extra parsley and serve.

Stuffed Bell Peppers baked in Mediterranean tomato sauce

This healthy dinner consists of simple ingredients and has 380 calories per serving. The recipe can be stored for a while in the fridge. It is packed with vitamins and nutrients .

Mushroom and Black Bean Smothered Burritos

Main ingredients required: White rice, oil, mushroom, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, ground cumin, tomato puree / paste, cooked black beans, and sour cream.

Per serving contains 486 calories, 22 g fat (10.7 g sat), 18.7 g protein, 53 g carb, 665 mg sodium, 3 g sugars, 5.4 g fibre.

Chicken satay stir-fry

Use a light coconut milk to make this recipe. You can add pumpkin and broccolini for extra veg. Serve this creamy chicken satay stir-fry with rice and lime halves.