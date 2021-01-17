Since you are here, we are guessing you are someone trying to lose weight. On your pursuit of weight loss, you must have come across thousands of ways and techniques. One form that brings the party to your workout is Zumba. Not only is it enjoyable, but an effective way to get rid of extra kilos. Also Read - 5 useful steps to jumpstart your workout routine for weight loss

Zumba For Weight Loss

With the growing focus on fitness and finding creative ways to achieve a fit body, Zumba has emerged to be a fun and effective way. It is a high-energy aerobic exercise inspired by a form of Latin American dance. It is a fun way to increase your physical activity and increase the number of calories burnt.

Weight loss is a complex metabolic process that requires to burn all the extra calories. The more calories you burn, the faster you lose weight – but of course, that takes time. For someone trying to lose weight, it is vital to understand that you have to burn more calories than you consume. When you eat fewer calories than you burn, your body shifts to burning stored fat, and you start losing weight.

It is believed that one hour of mid-to-high-intensity Zumba helps burn between 300 and 900 calories. But the number of calories you burn also depends on your age, weight, physical fitness, genetics and the intensity of your workout.

But to meet your weight loss goals, you also need to eat a healthy diet rich in carbohydrates, proteins, fruits, vegetables and healthy snacks. With a combination of exercise and a balanced diet, it is possible to lose weight effectively.

Other Benefits Of Zumba

But moving along to the beat of the music offers more benefits than you would imagine. Not only does it help you lose weight, but it also helps you maintain overall health.

Builds Your Endurance

The Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness found that after 12 weeks of doing Zumba, participants involved in the study showed a decreased heart rate and systolic blood pressure with an increase of work. This, in turn, helps increase endurance.

Promotes Heart Health

Heart health is one of the most prevailing diseases in the world. Studies suggest that individuals who do high-intensity exercise are at a lower risk of developing heart conditions. This makes Zumba an efficient workout in increasing aerobic capacity.

Manages Blood Pressure

A study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine found that overweight women experienced a decrease in their blood pressure after attending a 12-week Zumba fitness program. High blood pressure or hypertension also contributes to heart diseases.

Improves Quality Of Life

Since Zumba is a group activity, it helps create a social and fun environment that makes you feel better. Social benefits of a group activity combined with other activities help improve your overall quality of life.