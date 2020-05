The whole country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When you’re staying indoors 24*7, it gets really difficult to practice a healthy lifestyle, such as following proper diet and workout routine. Has quarantine made you gain extra kilos? You need to be very careful of what you eat and how much you eat as your physical activity has significantly reduced now. Quarantine has greatly affected our normal life, but there are many ways to make good use of this period. One of them is by utilizing this time to focus on your health, specially your weight loss goals. It’s the right time to work on your long-lost resolution to shed excess weight. You can start with small steps like eating healthy. Here we bring to you some amazing dietary tips which will help you lose weight while sitting at home. Also Read - Stay away from these diet foods if you want to lose weight

Have low sodium diet

Excess intake of salt is linked with water retention or weight gain. According to studies, excess salt consumption makes people eat more which causes unhealthy weight gain. In 2015, British and Chinese researchers found that eating an extra gram of salt each day increased the risk of obesity in children by 28% and in adults by 26%. Therefore, it is best to limit your salt consumption.

Have meals before 7-8 p.m

Good digestion is a key for managing healthy weight. Experts believe that restricting your meal intake between 6 am and 7 pm can reduce the overall calorie intake dramatically. This could be because you are most likely to consume fewer calories which get digested easily. But if you eat after 7, it is more likely that calorie intake may not get digested and it may get stored in your body as fat. Therefore, if you eat most of your food hours before you sleep, your body is able to digest it better.

Stick to a balanced diet

A balanced diet promotes overall health while maintaining your weight. It should contain bioactive phytochemicals like dietary fiber, antioxidants and nutraceuticals that have positive health advantages. A balanced diet should offer around 60-70% of total calories from carbohydrates, 10-12% from proteins and 20-25% of total calories from fat. Make sure you include all essential macronutrients and micronutrients in your diet including at least 2-3 fruits like apple, pear, banana which are rich in fibre. Apart from fruits, nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are a treasure of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which are also very beneficial for weight loss.

Avoid refined carbs and sugary goods

It is very important to differentiate between good quality carbs from bad quality carbs. Refined goods such as white breads, refined cereals pasta and sugary foods like cookies, doughnuts and cakes are not good carbs and will lead you to gain extra weight. Try including more whole wheat products and foods with complex carbs and fibre like Brown rice, barley, quinoa, potatoes, corns and legumes, such as black beans, chickpeas, lentils, and others can promote weight loss when consumed healthily.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water is one of the most tried and tested ways to lose weight. Having water some time before eating your meal can reduce your appetite and lead to weight loss. According to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, drinking 500 ml of water can temporarily boost metabolism by 24–30%. Drinking a good amount of water also helps you keep away from unhealthy snacking. If plain water bores you, then start your day with a detox drink. Add honey and lemon in water and have it empty stomach in the morning.