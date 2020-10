Some Indian recipes are perfect if you are trying to lose weight. @Shutterstock

What you eat for breakfast matters a lot especially if you are trying to lose weight. Many people think that Indian cuisine has very little to offer when it comes to effective weight loss. But this is not true at all. Some Indian recipes are perfect if you are trying to lose weight. Here, we bring you some delicious and nutritious breakfast recipes that will keep those hunger pangs away and help you lose weight fast. Also Read - Do try these fluffy cloud eggs for your next breakfast

Mixed sprouts poha

This delicious breakfast is loaded with carbs, iron, and fiber. A perfect start to your day, it will keep you satiated throughout the day. Also Read - Quarantine weight loss tips: Motivate yourself to shed those lockdown kilos

Ingredients Also Read - Obese people beware: Your weight may have a surprising impact on your brain function

Two cups poha, half a cup mixed sprouts, 8 to 20 curry leaves, 2 medium sized onions chopped, 2 to 3 green chillies, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 tablespoon turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon oil and juice from one lemon, salt, ½ tablespoon sugar and coriander leaves for taste.

How to make it

Wash poha in a large sieve and drain. Let it rest till it becomes soft and fluffy. Heat oil and add curry leaves and mustard seeds. Add onions and chilies and sauté till golden brown. Mix in the sprouts and sauté for another five minutes. Add the sugar and salt and cook for two minutes. Now, add the poha and lemon juice and mix well. Take off the fire after 2 minutes and serve hot.

Paneer-stuffed moong dal chilla

This is one of the best weight loss friendly Indian breakfast. Loaded with protein, it is unique, healthy, and delicious.

Ingredients

For chila: A bowl of split green gram, ½ inch ginger, 1 green chili, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, a pinch of asafoetida (hing), salt for taste, clarified butter (ghee) for roasting the chilla.

For paneer stuffing: 150 gms grated cottage cheese (paneer), 1 tablespoon finely chopped carrot, 1 tablespoon finely chopped capsicum, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 1 chipped green chilli, oil for frying, salt to taste, 1/3 teaspoon black pepper powder, 1/3 teaspoon dry mango powder and 1/3 teaspoon cumin powder and coriander leaves for seasoning.

How to make it

Chilla: Wash and soak moong dal for 3 hours. In a blender, mix all the ingredients till you get a smooth paste. Keep aside.

Paneer stuffing: Heat oil in a pan and add chilies and ginger. Add carrot and capsicum and stir fry for a couple of minutes. Now add the grated paneer and mix well. Add salt, cumin powder, black pepper powder and dry mango powder. Sprinkle coriander leaves over it, mix and keep aside.

Heat a pan and sprinkle some water. Wipe it with a tissue paper. Now take a small amount of batter and spread wide around the pan. Cook it for 1 minute on medium flame. Add ghee to the chilla and flip it over. Cook for a few seconds more and then flip it back. Put some of the paneer stuffing in the middle of the chilla and fold it. Serve hot.

Chana dal pancake

This protein packed breakfast food will keep you full for longer and prevent you from overeating later during the day.

Ingredients

100 gms besan or gram flour, Chopped coriander leaves, 50 gms chopped capsicum, 100 gms chopped spinach, 50 gms grated carrots, 5 gms, grated ginger, a few curry leaves, green chillies, salt and chilli powder for taste and oil for frying. You will also need some water.

How to make it

Mix besan with water stirring continuously till you get a fine paste of running consistency. Mix in the rest of the ingredients. Put some oil in a non-stick pan and heat it well. With a large serving spoon, pour some of the batter on the pan. After a few seconds flip it over. It must get cooked on both sides. Serve hot with your favourite sauce or chutney.