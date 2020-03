Diet coke won’t do any wonders in reducing your weight when you have it with a large pizza. Similarly, a boiled vegetable salad won’t work if you’ll have it with a cup of caffe mocha. Amidst their weight loss journey people often tend to concentrate only on what to eat, staying blissfully indifferent to what they drink. But the fact remains, what you drink is as important as what you chew, while it comes to weight loss. There are certain beverages which will help you battle the bulge successfully. Here are 5 such drinks you should include in your diet if you want to shed those extra kilos.

Soymilk

Soymilk is a beverage, high in nutrition but low in calories. That’s what makes this drink a very good option for weight loss. However, many people believe that almond milk is also good for shedding those extra kilos since it has fewer calories. However, it has less protein content. So, it might not be necessarily better for weight loss.

Green tea

This drink is an excellent choice when you’re on a weight loss mission. A 240 ml cup of green tea has about two to three calories, making it ideal for weight loss. This beverage is known to help in melting fat as well. Drinking green tea twice a day may work wonders.

Water

Water is either ways the most important drink in our lives and it is good in boosting metabolism too. Moreover, it is a zero calorie drink. Drinking two glasses of water before a meal may help you feel full and reduce your food intake, which is necessary for weight loss.

Fresh vegetable juice

Vegetable juices are more nutritious and effective for weight loss than fruit juices. Select a juice with pulp since it provides fibre, a nutrient that helps in controlling hunger. Also, if you are buying a vegetable juice from outside, make sure you opt for the low-sodium variety of it.

Black Coffee

Black coffee (without sugar) is another low-calorie beverage that you can rely upon while planning to shed those extra kilos. Apart from being low-calorie, there is another way coffee can help you fight fat, finds research. Some studies suggest that caffiene is likely to activate brown fat in human body. Brown fat generates heat by burning calories. However, more research is required before we reach a conclusion.