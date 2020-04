According to a study at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, regular yoga practice may help prevent middle-age spread in normal-weight people and may promote weight loss in those who are overweight. Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine published this study which involved 15,500 healthy, middle-aged men and women. Participants were asked to complete a written survey recalling their physical activity (including yoga) and weight history between the ages 45 and 55. Researchers measured the impact of yoga with weight change, independent of other factors such as diet or other types of physical activity. Another study at the same institute found that regular yoga practice can induce mindful eating, and people who eat mindfully are less likely to be obese. Also Read - Celebrity chef James Martin lost weight by avoiding butter: Know what you need to say no to

The two above-mentioned studies prove that yoga is a great medium that can help you lose weight in a healthy manner. There are many asanas and poses in yoga. Some of these asanas can facilitate faster weight loss. Here, let us look at those asanas that can help you lose weight fast. Also Read - Genetic testing can help you lose weight fast, but so can lifestyle modifications

Chair pose

This yoga asana increases the metabolic rate and induces rapid weight loss. It also tones your thighs, legs, and knees. Also Read - Easy weight loss tips for men to get back in shape fast

Direction: Stand straight with arms by your sides. Inhale deeply and raise your arms perpendicular to the floor. You may keep the arms parallel with palms facing inward or join the palms. Exhale and bend your knees. Try to keep the as parallel to the floor as possible. The knees must project out over the feet and your torso must be slightly forward over the thighs. The front torso must form approximately a right angle with the tops of the thighs. Keep the inner thighs parallel to each other and press the heads of the thigh bones down toward the heels. Keep your shoulder blades firm against the back. Push your tailbone toward the floor and in toward your pubis to keep the lower back elongated. Hold this position for about 30 seconds and return to starting position. Repeat 5 times.

Cobra pose

This yoga asana activates the abdominal organs and muscles and revs up the burning of calorie. You will lose weight faster if you perform this asana regularly.

Direction: Lie on your stomach and stretch your legs behind you. Keep feet and toes pressed against the floor. Stretch your arms slightly in front of your shoulders and press your hands into the floor. Putting pressure on your hands, lift your torso up till arms are straight. Feet, shins and thighs must remain pressed to the floor. Push your shoulder blades together and consciously keep shoulders down away from your ears. Take a few deep breaths before returning to the starting position. Repeat 5 times.

Upward Facing Dog Pose

This is a great yoga asana for getting rid of hip or thigh fat. It activates every muscle from the waist down.

Direction: Lie on your stomach and stretch your legs behind you. Keep your feet and toes pressed against the floor. Stretch your arms slightly in front of your shoulders and press your hands into the floor. Putting pressure on your hands, lift your torso, shins and thighs up off the mat until arms are straight. Keep feet firmly pressed to the floor. Push your shoulder blades together and keep shoulders down away from your ears. Take a few breaths and return to starting position. Repeat 5 times.