When we're on a wight loss mission, we tend to commit many mistakes that sabotage our goals. One of those blunders include relying only on the weighing scale alone to measure our success. However, those numbers on the weighing scale aren't the only indicators of how you are performing on the weight loss front. Various other factors, like your energy levels, how well you're snoozing and flexibility, among others, reflect whether or not you are on the right track. Here are some surprising signs which tell you that you are becoming fitter and healthier.

Your asthma and allergy symptoms have reduced

Living with extra kilos put extra load on our adrenal glands and respiratory system. This condition may trigger repeated asthma and allergy attacks. Weight loss cuts back on these episodes, bringing down your necessity to use inhalers and pop the pills. However, don't stop taking medicines without consulting your doctor.

You will sleep better

A study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania found that people who lost as low as 5 per cent of their body weight slept about 22 minutes more every night than before. Their sleep quality also improved. Weight loss is likely to help if you're suffering from sleep apnoea and snoring. So, if you find that you're snoring less and the symptoms of sleep apnoea have also reduced, then be rest assured that you have lost a few kilos.

You feel a little chilly

Overweight people feel hot, thank to the layers of fat they have. So, when they melt away, you naturally feel colder. Moreover, doctors are of the opinion that weight loss reduces the level of thyroid hormones in the body. This can also be a reason behind the ‘chilly’ feeling.

Your taste buds perform better

Researchers from the Stanford University observed that overweight men had poor taste sensitivity compared to those with a trim body. The scientists reasoned that the taste buds of overweight people are overutilized. The other possible reason behind this change could be the fact that the process of weight loss brings about hormonal changes that that help your taste receptors communicate better with your brain.

You are more satisfied on bed

We all know that a lean body is more flexible, which is essential for the improvement of sexual performance. Research suggests that your satisfaction between the sheets also increase as you trim down. A survey conducted at the Duke University Medical Center revealed that just a 10 per cent reduction in body weight can heighten your sexual pleasure remarkably. Another report, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that men with heavier weight had abnormally low levels of the male sex hormone testosterone.

You feel like sweating it out more

When you lose weight, you feel lighter and more positive. This inspires you to work out more diligently. Progress, along with the happy hormone endorphin that your body releases during a grilling exercise session motivates you to do more. So, if you find yourself getting addicted to your workout routine, then that’s a sure-fire sign of progress in you battle against the bulge.