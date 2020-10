“Where do I start if I want to lose weight?” This is one of the most common questions that anybody who wants to lose weight would ask. But, you are not alone to wonder where to start your weight loss journey from. There are tons of people who are just like you and there is no reason for you to feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask this question. Also Read - Weight loss: 5 inexpensive ways to get in shape

What is that one thing that comes to your mind when you think of losing weight? "Diet and exercise" – isn't it? But these two are not enough for you to lose those extra pounds. There are many other factors that play a very important role in your weight loss journey. Here are 5 tips that can help you manage your weight without stressing yourself out.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking enough water throughout the day is not just good for your overall health but also plays a very important role when you are trying to lose weight. The first and foremost rule is to consume water at least 30 minutes before your meals. Studies have revealed that people who do not consume water during their meals can lose weight faster than the other section. Also, consumption of water can help you get rid of the toxins that are your biggest enemies when you are trying to lose weight. Moreover, when you are hydrated from inside, your cravings for fast food goes down.

Include greens in your diet

Greens that contain fibers are your friend when you are trying to shed fat. Superfoods such as avocados, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and carrots are rich in soluble fiber. It is not only good for your weight loss but also for your overall health. These foods help your body to fight against chronic diseases like diabetes and heart illnesses.

Get enough vitamin-D

Vitamin-D that you get from sunlight plays a very important role in your weight loss journey. Sit outside in the sunlight for at least 10-15 minutes every day. One can also take a doctor’s prescribed supplements.

Do not skip meals

One of the most important pillars of weight loss is to never starve yourself. Skipping meals will never help you lose weight. It will only make you feel bloated and gassy. The perfect trick to lose weight quickly is to have small meals at quick intervals. Add more fibers to your diet and make sure to have greens.

Get proper sleep and stay stress-free

When you give your body proper rest, you actually make it ready for the weight loss journey. Sleep plays another important role since it helps your body to recover muscle tension and muscle strain. Proper rest also helps you to remain stress-free which in a way boosts your weight loss journey.

Weight loss is not only about your looks and appearance, it is more than that. Obesity can affect your quality of life and mental well being. The journey is not easy. It may take time but it is not impossible. If you are looking for a magic pill or a really quick fix for those extra fats in your body then you should stop right now as there are no short-cuts.

