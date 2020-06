There are many variations of lunge but the classic forward lunge is still very effective for weight loss, as it works multiple muscles at once.

Exercising is an essential part of our overall health, but when you’re trying to lose weight it becomes even more important to have a proper workout schedule. So, if you’re trying to create your own weight loss workout routine but don’t know where to start from, we are here to help. Also Read - Men’s Health Week: Effective triceps exercises that you can do at home

Circuit training workouts can be a good option if you want to shed extra kilos. This regime includes a range of workouts that target different muscle groups and you need to perform them at the same time with minimum interval between each workout. Here, we suggest 5 exercises which that will not only help you lose weight but also double up as strength training moves. These will also get your heart rate up and work on your functional skills. This means they will protect you from injury and help you perform your day-to-day tasks more efficiently while burning calories and building lean muscle. Try these moves in the comfort of your home to lose weight. The total time required for this circuit training regime is 30 minutes. Also Read - Effective resistance band workouts that you can do easily at home

Forward Lunge

There are many variations of lunge but the classic forward lunge is still very effective for weight loss, as it works multiple muscles at once (think: glutes, quads, and hamstrings). Also Read - Work out in your socks: Yasmin Karachiwala shows you how

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Place hands on hips or hold weights by sides to start.

Take a controlled step forward with the right leg.

Keeping spine tall, lower body until the front and back leg form a 90-degree angle.

Pause, then step right leg back to start. Step left leg forward to repeat on the other side.

Do 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Burpee

This exercise effectively targets your core, chest, and legs simultaneously. Feel the burn and know you’re building lots of lean muscle.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides.

Push your hips back, bend knees, and reach palms to the ground to lower into a crouch.

Immediately lower back into a squat for the next rep. Repeat 8 to 12 times. Complete 3 sets.

With hands shoulder-width on the floor directly in front of feet, and shift your weight to them to jump back and land softly in plank position.

Jump feet forward so they land just outside of hands. Jump explosively into the air, reaching hands overhead or leaving by sides.

Explosive Lunge

When performed correctly, this workout targets the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors, and calves. It also engage muscles that stabilize the core and hips.

Start with feet together, hands on your hips. Step forward with the right leg and lower into a lunge so right knee is bent at a 90-degree angle.

Jump up, switching legs midair.

Land softly with the left leg forward, immediately lowering into a lunge.

Do 3 sets and repeat for 1 minute.

Squat

Squats are one of the best exercises for weight loss and for building overall strength. When you do them correctly, you engage your core and entire lower body.

Start with feet hip-width apart, arms either at sides holding weights or clasped in front of chest.

Keeping weight in heels and back straight, sit hips back and bend knees to lower into a squat until thighs are parallel to the floor.

Remember to keep knees in line with toes the entire time.

Maintain an even pace and rise back to start.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps per side.

Double Jump

Take your traditional squats up a notch by incorporating a jump and lunge. The movement will increase your heart rate and you’ll feel the burn in your abs, butt, and legs.