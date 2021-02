Who doesn’t like to sip into a warm cup of tea in the morning and during the dusk? Tea is one of the most loved beverages around the world. The caffeine content in tea is also a good source of energy. But is that it? Wait, what if we tell you your regular tea can help you in getting rid of stubborn belly fat? Yes, spice up your regular energizing drink with few easily available ingredients from your kitchen and garden to fasten your weight loss process. Weight loss is not an easy journey and requires a lot of workout and dieting but it leaves your body tired and exhausted – this is exactly when we want you to try our favourite weight loss detox tea recipes and shed kilos in no time. You can have these teas at any time of the day and be assured that they will help you get that slim and trim tummy. And, detoxification is very important for all health-conscious people as it helps you to get rid of the harmful toxins from your body. So, without any further adieu let’s get into the recipes. Also Read - Weight loss recipes: 5 delicious smoothies to get rid of belly fat

Ginger- Lemon Green Detox Tea For Weight Loss

First weight loss tea recipe is our one of the most favourite and basic one to start your day with. You need very few ingredients for this awesome detox tea.

Ingredients Required:

1. Green tea (you can either pick the best green tea bag or can also opt for some fresh green tea leaves)

2. Lemon juice (make sure to add only free lemon juice when you are on your weight loss journey)

3. Some freshly grated ginger juice

How To Make This Weight Loss Tea

1. Take a saucepan and add a cup of water. Allow it to come to its boiling point. Now add freshly grated ginger juice. Boil it for some minutes and turn off the heat, add the green tea leaves or green tea bags. Cover the lid and keep it. Now take your favourite tea mug, pour the strained tea and add fresh lemon juice to it.

You can also add a few drops of honey or maple syrup based on your taste. But, do not add sugar or stevia to this drink.

Let’s move on to the next weight loss tea recipe.

Mint-Green Tea For Burning Belly Fat

Mint leaves are extremely good for someone who is trying to lose weight. You can find this herb almost everywhere and trust us, it can actually burn off stubborn belly fat fast.

For making this tea you will need these spices from your pantry.

Ingredients Required:

1. Fresh mint leaves

2. Freshly grounded peppercorns

3. Honey or maple syrup (optional)

How To Make This Fat Burning Detox Tea

Take a saucepan and add the required cup of water. Bring the water to a boil. Now add some fresh mint leaves and boil it for some more time. You will slowly see the water is changing its colour. What’s next? add the freshly grounded peppercorns to the boiling water. And boil it for 5-10 seconds. Turn off the heat, cover the lid and let it sit. Strain the drink into a tea mug and enjoy the best detox green tea. The concoction of mint and peppercorns also helps in managing digestive issues. Keeps your inside toxic-free and helps you in losing weight faster. You can also add honey or maple syrup but we would suggest you not to.

Lemon-Cinnamon Green Detox Tea For Weight Loss

Lemon is one of the best sources of vitamin C. It is rich in essential vitamins and anti-oxidants that works wonder for your body by flushing out the toxins. Citric fruits are known for their weight loss properties and that is why we want you to try this easy and quick weight loss tea recipe.

Ingredients Required:

1. Fresh lemon juice

2. Freshly grounded organic cinnamon

3. Green tea leaves or bags (as preferred)

That’s all… the recipe is easy and quick and requires only three easily available ingredients. Trust us, your metabolism rate will see a jump with this tea recipe.

How To Make This Weight Loss Tea

Take a saucepan, add water and bring it to boil. Add one teaspoon of freshly grounded cinnamon powder to the boiling water and let it boil for a few more seconds. Turn off the heat add the green tea leaves or green tea bag, cover the lid. Now strain the tea and add some fresh lemon juice to it. Voila… your detox tea is ready to sip in.

Turmeric Detox Tea Infused With Cinnamon

Heard of turmeric tea? Turmeric is one of the best anti-inflammatory spice which is easily available in almost every kitchen. Turmeric latte and tea are some of the most hyped beverages these days. Today, we will use this staple ingredient to make a weight loss detox tea.

Ingredients Required:

1. Organic turmeric powder

2. One-inch cinnamon stick (prefer using organic spices)

3. Honey or maple syrup (optional)

4. Freshly grounded black peppercorns

How To Make This Weight Loss Detox Tea

Take a saucepan, add water and bring it to boil. Now add organic turmeric powder to it. Seep one-inch cinnamon stick to it. Now add some freshly grounded black peppercorns and boil everything for some more time. Strain the tea and voila! your tea is ready to help you get rid of stubborn belly fat. You can also add organic raw honey and pure maple syrup.

Herbal Detox Green Tea Recipe

Almost all the teas mentioned above are herbal but this one is ultimate. Why? We will be infusing herbal leaves from the gardens to make this tea.

Ingredients Required:

1. Few fresh mint leaves

2. Tulsi leaves

3. Grounded cinnamon powder

4. Freshly grated ginger

5. Raw organic honey or stevia

6. Freshly grounded black peppercorns

7. Bay leaves

8. Green tea leaves

How To Make This Tea

Take a saucepan and add water to it. Bring it to a boil. Now one by one add bay leaves, mint leaves, tulsi leaves, grounded cinnamon powder, freshly grated ginger, grounded black peppercorns. Boil everything well. Turn off the heat and add a few green tea leaves. Cover the lid. Strain the tea and add some raw honey or stevia. Your detox green tea is absolutely ready.

Green detox tea is one of the best ways to get rid of the toxins out of your body. Drinking green tea not only helps in burning off stubborn belly fat but also reduces the risk of several chronic diseases. So what are you waiting for? pick your favourite green tea recipe and kickstart your metabolism.