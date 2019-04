When your weighing scale makes you happy with quickly plummeting numbers during the first few weeks of your weight-loss journey, your nutritionist must have said this to you, “You are losing only water weight now.” Well, what is water weight all about? Water constitutes 50 to 60 per cent of our body weight. The amount of water retention in your body depends on your salt, sugar and carb intake. However, water weight is not that harmful for your body. It only leads to bloating, and a feeling of discomfort. A person’s body weight can differ by as much as 1 to 2 kg in just one day because of varying water levels. Though water weight isn’t a cause of concern, in some cases it may be the sign of kidney and heart ailments. However, if water weight makes you feel very uncomfortable, here is what you need to do.

Bring down your sodium intake

In order to function properly, your body has to maintain a sodium to water ratio. High levels of sodium will absorb more water in order to maintain that ratio gradually leading to higher water weight. Salt is the main source of sodium. However, there are a few processed foods through which we consume around 75 per cent of our sodium. These include frozen meals, cold meats, cheese, bread, soup mix, etc. Avoid using your salt shaker during your meals because it is very high in sodium. Also, make sure that moderate level of salt is used in your recipes. Low-sodium foods that you can opt for as snack options include nuts and seeds. Also, there are some foods that lower the levels of avocados and bananas.

Opt for low-carb foods

A diet loaded with carbohydrate can lead to high water retention giving you water weight. This is how it works: The carbohydrates that do not get used by your body for energy get stored as glycogen molecules. Each gram of glycogen comes with 3 to 4 grams of water attached to it. Also, rise in the levels of carbohydrates in the body can increase insulin levels, which is linked to sodium retention and reabsorption of water in the kidneys, says a study published in the International Journal of Hypertension. In order to reduce water retention, consider cutting down your carb intake. Good low-carb options include eggs, green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, coconut oil, apples, etc. Notably, an adult needs a maximum of 325 grams of carbohydrates a day if he is eating 2000 calories per day. Make sure that your diet is well-balanced with carbohydrates, proteins and fat.

Exercise regularly

It is an instant way of losing water weight. When you work out, water from your body is excreted through sweat. It also burns the glycogen energy stored in the body. That’s what helps in reducing fluid buildup in your body. In just one hour of exercise, your body loses around 0.5 to 2 liters of water. However, you must hydrate yourself well after a workout session by drinking water and healthy drinks.

Water pills

In case of mild fluid retention, doctors prescribe water pills which make you pee more frequently than usual. That’s how you get rid of the extra amount of water retained in your body. But these pills should be used only after consultation with a doctor. Being on these pills for long is not advisable.

Go for a calorie-restricted diet

When you are on a calorie-restricted diet, your body uses the glycogen already stored in your body for energy. As the glycogen is bound in the body by water, burning it also means releasing the water it holds on to. This will help you lose the water weight you have gained. It is important to mention here that calorie count needs to do down, but you don’t need to starve yourself. Some low-calorie foods that can be included in your daily meals are spinach (12 calories in 50g), tomatoes (22 calories in 1 portion), olives (26 calories in 5 portions), carrots (30 calories in 1 portion), etc.

Get enough sleep

Your body’s sodium and water levels are managed by the sympathetic renal nerves present in your kidney. According to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology, sleeping adequately may positively affect these nerves, helping you reduce water retention and control your hydration levels. Ideally, a person should get at least 6 to 7 hours of sleep. In case of water weight, you can increase this time to 9 hours.

Keep stress at bay

Stress stimulates the secretion of cortisol hormone. Chronic stress can increase the level of this hormone further. According to a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Clinical and Laboratory Investigation, increased levels of cortisol in the body can directly influence the water retention causing water weight. The reason behind this is that stress and cortisol are directly linked to the secretion of an anti-diuretic hormone or ADH, which controls your body’s water balance, elucidates another study published in the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia. ADH works by informing your kidneys through signals about the amount of water they need to pump back into the body. Meditation, low caffeine intake, penning down the thoughts that are bothering you may help. Seek professional help in case of severe problems.

Take electrolytes

Sodium, calcium, potassium, and phosphate are among the crucial electrolytes that your body needs to perform significant functions like hydrating the body, balancing blood acidity, regulating nerves, and helping you rebuild damaged tissues. Also, they help in maintaining water balance in the body, says a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology and Occupational Physiology. You will need a lot of electrolytes if you sweat a lot. In order to replenish the electrolyte that you have lost through sweat, you can opt for foods like bananas, coconut water, watermelon, avocado etc. However, electrolyte supplements or high-sodium foods loaded with electrolytes can have the opposite impact. The impact will intensify if you drink less than sufficient amount of water.