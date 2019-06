Water fasting is something that people associate with religious customs. However, it is gradually becoming a popular weight loss method among many. In water fasting, one doesn’t eat anything and drinks only water.

It is no rocket science that you will lose weight pretty fast if you starve your body and give it nothing but water. But this type of a regime comes with a lot of health risks and the results may be short-term. However, if you want to pursue it for quick weight loss, consult a fitness expert and a doctor. Follow water fasting under strict medical supervision.

WATER FASTING: THE BASICS

There is no fixed guideline about the duration of water fasting. However, doctors suggest that it shouldn’t last for more than 24 hours to 3 days (that’s the maximum). People under the age of 18 or underweight and older adults should not opt for water fasting. Don’t follow this regime if you are suffering from diabetes or migraine

If you are water fasting for weight loss, you cannot take your medicines, vitamins or supplements as well. If your meds are mandatory, then don’t go for water fasting. Also, plan ahead in a way that you have enough help around during this period. Avoid doing strenuous chores and exercises. Stick to light walks only. Make sure that you drink enough water through the day.

You need to prepare yourself for water fasting from a day or two prior. Stay on a fruit diet for those days so that your transition is easy. Similarly, after breaking your water fast, go slow on your meals. Start with fruit and vegetable juices and water-based foods. Also, after coming back to your normal diet, don’t eat too much in the initial days.

The weight loss experience of those who are on a water fasting diet regimen varies from person to person depending on a lot of factors. They include the constitution of your body, the duration of fasting, fat burning capacity, age, general food habits, etc.

THE PROS OF WATER FASTING

Apart from helping in weight loss, water fasting comes with other health benefits as well. We shed light on them here.

Promotes autophagy

Water fasting can potentially promote autophagy, says a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism. Autophagy is basically the process of breaking down of old parts of cells and recycling them. This process plays a crucial role in cellular homeostasis, development, aeging, host pathogen interactions, cell death and survival. According to another study published in the journal Circulation Research, autophagy can protect you against heart diseases. Not only this, it can also help reduce Alzheimer’s disease and cancer by preventing damaged parts of your cells from accumulating.

Brings down blood pressure

According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, longer, medically supervised water fasts may help people with hypertension problem lower their blood pressure. During this study, scientists enrolled 68 people who had borderline high blood pressure. They were on water fast for approximately 14 days under medical supervision. After the fast ended, doctors found that 82 per cent of these people experienced fall in their blood pressure to healthy levels (120/80 mmHg). Also, the average blood pressure drop was 20 mmHg for systolic and 7 mmHg for diastolic.

Boosts metabolism

There are two hormones namely insulin and leptin, which play significant roles in your body’s metabolism. Insulin helps in the storage of nutrients from the bloodstream and leptin helps the body feel full. Water fasting actually helps your body respond to these hormones more efficiently. This means that your body will process hunger signals and handle fat storage better. All these will lower your risk of obesity.

Reduces the risk of cardiac diseases

Water fasting can lower the risk of several chronic including cancer and heart disease, says a study published in the journal Free Radical Biology and Medicine. During this study, scientists enrolled 30 healthy adults who indulged in water fasting for 24 hours. The research found that all of them had significantly lower levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, the two crucial biomarkers of your heart health. Also, water fasting can provide protection against heart damage from free radicals. These are unstable molecules potentially capable of playing a major role in many chronic diseases. Additionally, water fasting may suppress genes that help in the growth of cancer cells and also improve the effects of chemotherapy.

THE CONS

If you practise water fasting for weight loss under medical supervision, you are less likely to face any negative health impact. However, in some cases, there could be adverse physical consequences, especially if you don’t follow health rules.

Dehydrates you

It may sound weird, but the fact is that a water fast can make you dehydrated. Reason? The entire amount of water that your body needs doesn’t come from water alone. The source of 20 to 30 per cent of your daily water intake is the food you eat, says a study published in the journal Nutrients. So, while on water fast, you need to drink more water than regular days to fulfill your body’s needs. Some of the symptoms of dehydration are nausea, constipation, low productivity, dizziness, etc.

Gives you orthostatic hypotension

Orthostatic hypotension is basically a type of low blood pressure that occurs when you suddenly stand up. It can make you feel dizzy, lightheaded and increase your risk of fainting. This is found commonly among people who water fast, says a study published in the IMCJ Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal. If you have a history of orthostatic hypotension during water fasting, you should avoid it. But if you must, then make sure that you don’t indulge in any heavy-duty activities during the period of fast.