Foods which are rich in Vitamin B-12, Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids are said to be the best to reduce facial fat. © Shutterstock.

Your face is your identity and no matter how good-looking you are, facial fat can make you look older than you are, thanks to the double chin that it gives you. Facial fat is one of the most stubborn fats of our body. Most of the times, excess of facial fat is the result of unhealthy eating. Therefore, only a healthy diet can help you lose this rigid fat. Also Read - Try the lacto-vegetarian Indian diet for sustained weight loss

WHAT MAKES YOUR FACE FAT?

If you are a junk food lover, then there’s bad news for you. Processed junk foods are more likely to increase fat around your face and especially chin. In some cases, facial fat is also the result of water retention and inflammation due to several ailments. Also Read - 3 milkshake recipes which can help in weight loss

5 WAYS TO GET RID OF FACIAL FAT

You can get a slim face by simply inculcating a few good food habits through minor dietary changes. According to experts, taking the right amount of fat, carbs, proteins, vitamins, minerals and trace elements is very necessary in order to get rid of chubby cheeks. Foods which are rich in Vitamin B-12, Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids are said to be the best to reduce facial fat. Take a look at a few easy ways to lose face fat and get a perfect jawline. Also Read - Weight loss diet: Should you ditch dairy products to shed those extra kilos?

Load up on fresh fruits and veggies

Including fresh fruits like apples, watermelons, kiwi and veggies like broccoli, cucumber, spinach, mushrooms, pumpkin to your diet can help you lose that stubborn fat quickly. They are loaded with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibres and juices, which not only increase your body’s metabolism, but also keep it hydrated naturally.

Go gluten-free

Gluten-free foods are low on the glycaemic index and help reduce your body’s inflammation. So, adding gluten-free grains and seeds may help you reduce that extra fat from your cheeks.

Opt for aloe vera

According to a study published in the journal Annals of Dermatology women who consumed about a teaspoon of aloe vera gel for 90 days showed improvement in facial elasticity. This means that you may be able to lose facial fat just by having some amount of aloe vera gel. However, just check that you are not allergic to this herb.

Reduce your salt intake

That excess fat on your face may be the result of water retention. However, if you want to get rid of it, start by reducing your salt intake. You may even switch to alternatives such as rock salt and low-sodium salt to name a few. Also, opt for low-sodium foods which include broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, red beans, brown rice, quinoa, berries, apples, bananas, pears and more. When you reduce your salt intake, it helps in reducing inflammation as well as bloating. All these will result in a slimmer face.

Stay hydrated

Drinking ample amount of water keeps you hydrated and helps in reducing any type of inflammation in the body. Having water and fresh fruit juices are great for reducing facial fat naturally. According to experts, an average adult needs to drink at least 2 litres of water every day.