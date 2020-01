Weight loss is hard work, no doubt. But it is not an impossible task. If you really put your mind to it, you can easily lose weight and get the body of you dreams. All it requires is dedication and discipline on your side. You don’t even have to go on a restrictive diet that will leave you feeling deprived all the time. Nor do you have to really sweat it out at the gym to lose those extra kilos. If you are focused and sensible about it, weight loss can be an amazingly smooth process.

But first, you have to realise that your weight gain is probably due to your unhealthy lifestyle. But just to be sure, consult a doctor to know if you have any underlying health condition that may be behind your weight gain. Here, we have compiled a few dos that you need to follow religiously for natural weight loss.

Stress on nutrition

You will get the best nutrients in organic and fresh food items. Go for lots of veggies and fruits and choose grass-fed meat.

Follow a plant-based diet from time to time

Have fresh fruits and vegetable. This means seasonal. You can even include a few raw foods to your everyday diet. This will ensure that you are getting the most from your diet. Raw food also fills you up faster and keeps you full for a longer time. This will help you lose weight.

Breakfast is important

How you start your day matters. Have a hearty and nourishing breakfast every day. This will help you achieve your weight loss goals. This is because you will not overeat later in the day if you start your day with a wholesome meal.

Include lean protein in your diet

Protein is the building block for hormones and neurotransmitters. It boosts the immune system and detoxifies the body. So be sure to add poultry and sea food to your diet. These are good sources of lean protein.

Eat before you feel hungry

This will prevent you from overeating and help you lose weight. If you are hungry, you tend to eat more than what you require. You also tend to choose the wrong foods when you are hungry.