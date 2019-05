Mobile phone, popularly known as smartphone, is considered to be one of the main culprits behind weight gain these days. In fact, any screen-based device, be it your TV, tab or desktop, is accused of making you a couch potato, which results in extra kilos piling up. According to a study that was featured in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, mobile use takes a toll on our physical activity and therefore, on our fitness levels. The survey, which examined 300 college goers, found that they spend five hours daily on their mobile phones. While mobile phone can make you gain weight, judicious use of this device can help you shed those extra kilos too, thanks to the gamut of weight loss apps that are available for free these days.

Though the usefulness of these apps in a weight loss is still a debatable topic but several studies have shown that some of them can work wonders if you want to lose weight. These apps work by helping you monitor your calories and activities. In a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the researchers revealed that participants who used weight-loss apps consumed less calories as compared to those who did not use any mobile application for the purpose. Apart from just monitoring your calorie consumption, you can use these apps for maintaining a healthy exercise regimen. Another study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research elucidated that self-monitoring can significantly help you with your weight-loss goals as you are more aware of your habits and progress. However, not all of them are effective. Here is our round-up of apps that may help you in your weight-loss mission. Although most of these mobile apps are free to download, you may need to pay for accessing their premium features.

The ‘Shilpa Shetty’ Application

Launched on 6th May, this is a paid fitness app with programmes that aim to help you lose weight, improve flexibility, strengthen core muscles and give you toned legs and arms. Currently, the app has 15 programmes. A 21-Day Weight Loss Program, Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Program, Daily Yoga Routine, Office Yoga Routine, and Flat Belly Program, are a few of the programmes that it offers. New features will be added every month.

Available for iOS users

Lose It!

Nutritionists emphasise that counting your calories is extremely important for weight loss. Lose It! helps you do just that. When you install this easy-to-use app on your device, it will ask you about your current weight, age and your weight-loss plan (if you are unsure, consult your doctor or nutritionist) and you are all set. It gives you an estimate of the calories you should be consuming in a day after assessing the details that you added before setting up your weight-loss goal. Also, you need to enter the foods that you have eaten through the day to enable the app to count your daily calorie intake. This way, you will be able to figure out your progress. Also, you can compete with your friends on social media by connecting with them through this app.

Available for Android and iOS users

MyFitnessPal

This is another app which tells you about your calorie intake. It calculates your daily food intake and assesses your workout routine to give you the optimal number of calories and nutrients that you need to consume. If you use any fitness device like Fitbit, you can sync your data with this devices and adjust your calorie consumption accordingly. However, there is one major drawback of this app the nutritional values of the foods may not be accurate as these are added in the database by the users themselves.

Available for Android and iOS users

SparkPeople

Much like the Lose It! app, SparkPeople will also help you keep your calorie consumption in check. You need to sign up your profile and include your daily meals to get an idea about how much calories you are consuming on a particular day. This app has nutritional database of more than 3,000,000 foods. Also, it comes with an additional feature, barcode scanner. The barcode scanner tells you how many calories a packaged food contains which will help you determine your portions.

Available for Android and iOS users

Fitbit

The best way to shed those extra kilos is by performing physical activities and this app helps you keep a track of the number of steps you take, how many stairs you climb, etc. apart from giving you an accurate data about your heart rate. You need to buy the Fitbit wearable device and sync it with Fitbit mobile app. The device is a bit expensive.

Available for Android and iOS users

WeightWatchers

It is considered to be one of the best mobile applications for losing weight. In a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the researchers asked the users of WeightWatchers to self-monitor their weight after 1, 2 and 5 years of completing their weight-loss maintenance programme. This programme was designed by the makers of the app. Out of all the 699 participants, the members of WeightWatchers who managed to maintain at least 5 per cent of their lost weight were 79.8, 71.0, and 50.0 after 1, 2 and 5 years respectively. Moreover, this app provides an additional recipe feature which can be helpful if you are on a weight-loss diet and looking for healthy choices to eat.

Available for Android and iOS users

Fooducate

What you eat is the most important factor in your weight-loss mission. Fooducate helps you pick the right grocery while you shop factoring in your weight-loss goals. If you have just started to take your diet seriously in order to lose weight, you may get confused by the variety of healthy options available in a grocery store. With this app, you can scan the barcode of a packaged food to get an idea about how much calories you will end up having in each serving. Also, the app will come up with healthy alternatives for you, based on your requirement. For example, if a food item is high in sugar content, the app will suggest you substitutes with comparatively low-sugar content.

Available for Android and iOS users