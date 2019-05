We perceive weight loss or weight gain as the function of our calorie burning capacity. However, modern research on obesity suggests that our hormones do play an instrumental role in both. There are two hormones which determine how much we eat. They are known as ghrelin and leptin. The former induces hunger while the later signals satiety.

GHRELIN AND LEPTIN: HOW DO THEY WORK?

As already mentioned, these two hormones influence our eating pattern. Ghrelin is secreted in the gastrointestinal tract by the stomach and the small intestine too. Increased levels of this peptide hormone signal your brain that you are hungry and vice versa. The quantity of ghrelin fluctuates throughout the day depending on your food intake.

Leptin, on the other hand, is produced by the fat cells. Known as the satiety hormone, it tells your brain that you are full when the levels of this hormone increase. That is how leptin stops you from over eating. However, research finds that obese people are resistant to this hormone. In this condition the brain is unable to receive the satiety signal because the fat percentage of obese people is high which interferes with the signaling of leptin.

WEIGHT LOSS AND YOUR HORMONES

We all know that losing weight needs a lot of hard work and persistence. It requires you to exercise regularly and follow a strict dietary discipline. But there is another way to fulfill your loss mission, suggests recent research. Yes, we are talking about regulating your hunger hormones. According to a study published in the journal Obesity Reviews, one should focus on ghrelin and leptin to shed those extra kilos naturally. Here, we tell you how you can fuel your weight loss goals by manipulating the levels of these hormones effectively.

Load up on protein

While ghrelin and leptin determine how much you eat, certain foods also control the levels of these hormones. If you feel hungry throughout the day or few hours after every meal, check if you are taking required number of calories and macronutrients. Several studies show that eating lots of nutrient-dense and fibre-dense foods, protein, and unprocessed fare can help you with that. Bananas, mangoes, salads, nuts, avocado, meat, fish, eggs, chickpeas, etc are good sources of these food types.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals that dietary protein is the most satiating macronutrient available. High-protein meals have been found to slow down ghrelin response. They contribute to weight loss by warding off hunger, preventing loss of muscle mass during dieting, increasing secretion of satiety hormones, and increasing thermic effect of food digestion, says a study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism.

Indulge in high intensity workouts

It has been found that low-to-moderate aerobic activity including walking or running for around 30 to 60 minutes every day increases ghrelin and decreases leptin levels. However, doing high-intensity burst training workouts for around 30 to 60 seconds, followed by 30 to 60 seconds of low intensity exercises or resting can manipulate ghrelin and leptin hormones and help in weight loss. This has been found by a study published in t the Journal of Applied Physiology. A growing of research observes that performing any high intensity exercise on an empty stomach can potentially improve glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity which are linked to ghrelin production. A research featured in the Asian Journal of Sports Medicine suggests an early morning exercise session can give you greater levels of satiety compared an afternoon workout.

Get enough sleep

Yes, your snooze tie plays a significant role in weight loss. A study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine says that sleep deprivation is associated with increased ghrelin levels and appetite. The study suggests that if you are looking to tame this hunger hormone, you should sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours every night. Taking up high intensity exercises will help as they induce tiredness and longer hours of sleep.

Practice stress management

Research conducted by scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center finds the levels of ghrelin go up when we are stressed. This leads to overeating. This means that it is important to manage your stress to control the levels of ghrelin and therefore lose weight. During the stressful phases of our lives, many of us end up binge eating, going overboard on alcohol and skipping sleep. All these factors are also associated with weight gain. So, stress management is essential for weight loss. Practising Tai Chi, yoga and breathing exercises will help. Also, you need to make special efforts to sleep well if you want to tame the levels of your stress hormone. Sticking to a fixed snooze time and a bedtime routine could be good options.

Avoid ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods and drinks including chips, candy, cakes, donuts, cookies, pastries, brownies, flavored yogurt, soft drinks, etc. tend to cause overeating. This is because they activate the reward centres in the brain, finds a research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Usually, after have eaten enough, you’re the leptin hormone sends a signal to your brain that you are full and and therefore you should stop eating. But when you eat ultra-processed foods, this feedback system doesn’t work so well. “This is because the human brain is hard-wired to seek out and enjoy calorie-dense foods, so including many of them in your diet interferes with appetite regulation,” says the same study. That is why staying away from processed foods is necessary for weight loss.