A healthy weight-loss programme typically includes a well-balanced meal plan along with a workout regimen. But you will be able to reap the benefits of your weight-loss plan only if you stick to it. However, the dropout rate of weight loss programmes have been found to be alarmingly high. People lose motivation to continue mostly because they expect quick results, which is not what a good plan promises or does. However, there are others who find it tough to stick to the diet dos and don’ts while there’s this group of people who simply find workouts boring. There’s another category of people who drop out: The all-so-busy professionals who barely find time for anything else than work. While it is not advisable to look for short cuts to shed your extra kilos (because healthy weight loss demands hard work !), you can resort to a few smart, unusual and easy-to-follow eating tricks that will bring about some changes in your weighing scale. But again, don’t expect astonishing results in a matter of two to three days. Here you go!

Sniff the food

It might sound silly, but it works. According to a study by the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, when people smell a food for quite some time, they feel full. This can prevent overeating, a successful way to maintain a healthy body weight. This is how it works: Sniffing the food tricks the brain into thinking that you’re actually eating. Here are examples of certain plant, fruits and herbs whose smell can work as appetite suppressants: Garlic, fennel and grapefruit. Surprisingly, another research by the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation revealed that neutral sweet smell can bring down your hunger levels. The study participants here were overweight individuals. When they sniffed bananas or green apples they shed more kilos than those who didn’t. Vanilla or peppermint can also help.

Eat in blue plate

The colour blue functions as an appetite suppressant, scientists say. They have found that people eat 33 per cent less in a blue room. According to them, the bluish lights make the food look very unappealing. Therefore, to lose weight, surround yourself with the colour blue. Eat in a blue plate or use a blue tablecloth . The reason behind this can be traced back to the ancient times when colours like blue black and purple indicated poison. Pink and grey are other hunger suppressing colours. Avoid colours like red, yellow and orange. They can induce hunger and lead to overeating.

Ditch diet soda

You must have heard that shifting to diet soda from the regular will help you lose weight. While diet soda is better than the regular version because it has zeo calories, it has been found that it doesn’t help in your weight loss plans. It can even make you gain weight. Reason? Diet soda makes you feel hungry. In fact, research says that diet soda can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabeties. Why not choose water instead of soda? This zero calorie drink comes with innumerable health benefits too, apart from working as an appetite suppressant.

Eat in small plates

The size of your plate and the portion of food you end up gulping down is directly related. If you eat in a big plate, you tend to take bigger servings, which eventually make you overeat. One of the best ways to control your portions is to eat in small plates, finds a growing body of research.

Look at the mirror while eating

Sounds weird, right? According to a research published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research, if you look at yourself while eating anything unhealthy, you will find it less tatsteful. This will have you reduce the consumption of that particular food and promote healthy eating habits. However, mirroe doesn’t change your perception of a healthy food, finds the study.

Eat spicy food

Spicy foods help in burning fat. This is because foods like hot peppers have capsaicin in them which helps in increasing your metabolism by raising body temperature. This results in burning a few calories and decreasing your appetite. According to a study published in Chemical Senses, capsaicin helps in suppressing the cravings for sugary , fatty and salty foods.

Chew slowly

Your brain might take some time to register that you have eaten enough. Studies show that chewing slowly increases your satiation levels helping you take in fewer calories. In fact, slow eating stimulates the production of leptin, the hormone that signals that you are full.

Eat eggs for breakfast

A research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition shows that replacing a grain based breakfast with eggs or any source of quality protein makes you eat fewer calories for the next 36 hours. This could be great for losing more weight and body fat.

Use vanilla scented candles

It has been found that vanilla scented candles suppress your appetite. It is especially helpful in curbing your craving for desserts. If you have a sweet tooth , simply light a vanilla scented candle after the main course is over and you will not feel like having dessert anymore.

Turn the lights up

It’s not for no reason that restaurants prefer dim lights for ambience. These lights are known to reduce your inhibitions about foods. This makes you order more. While you can’t do much about the ambience of an eatery, make sure that your dining area is well-lit when you eat at home. You can also play a soft for music at the backdrop. It makes you feel relaxed and stress -ree and you end up chewing your food slowly. Slow eating also prevents you from going overboard with your food.