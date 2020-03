This is a very good choice if you want to lose weight fast. Just 30 minutes of weight training will help you burn almost 160 calories. @Shutterstock

For sustained weight loss, you need to focus on both diet and exercise. Just taking care of diet will not make much of a difference and you will not see any major weight loss gains. But if along with diet, you also stick to a dedicated workout routine, you will be amazed to see the difference. You will not only lose weight fast, but you will do it in a healthy manner. But before you head for the gym, you must first have an idea of which exercise is best for weight loss. There are some that will not help your reach your goal. So, for fast weight loss, you also need to pick the right exercises.

Here, we have compiled a list of exercises that are best suited for your purpose. But you need to be dedicated and disciplined in your approach. Only then will you get to see the benefits. Besides weight loss, these exercises will also improve your overall well-being, fitness and bring down your risk of many adverse health complications.

Walking

Does this sound too simple? But nothing can beat this when it comes to losing weight. It is easy to do, and you can walk anywhere. You don’t need any special equipment other than a pair of good walking shoes. Because it is a low-impact workout, your joints will not suffer, and the risk of injury is less. You can burn as much as 200 calories by walking briskly for 30 minutes.

Weight training

This is a very good choice if you want to lose weight fast. Just 30 minutes of weight training will help you burn almost 160 calories. Besides, you will also make your muscles strong and build endurance in the process. This workout helps you lose weight by increasing your metabolic rate.

Interval training

This is also known as high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This basically means that you combine short bursts of intense exercise with brief recovery periods. You can do this for 15 to 30 minutes. This helps you burn calories at a super-fast rate. It is especially good for getting rid of belly fat.

Pilates

You can start with this exercise. It is easy to do and very effective when it comes to losing weight. You can burn almost 150 calories in a 30-minute workout. It also boosts health by improving strength, balance, flexibility and endurance.